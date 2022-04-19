Ideal Image Continues Nationwide Growth with Entrance into South Carolina

TAMPA, Fla., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Image , the #1 Aesthetics Brand in North America, announces its expansion into South Carolina with the opening of its first point of care location in Greenville. The new clinic opening comes in response to a surge in demand for business nationwide, and the company is slated to open additional point of care locations in South Carolina in the future.



“We are thrilled by the strong demand for our services across the country and look forward to providing our newest clients in South Carolina personalized aesthetic services that safely achieve the results they desire to help them look and feel their best,” said Ideal Image CEO David Prokupek. “We are in the confidence business and are thrilled to now expand our network to the South Carolina market.”

As with all of Ideal Image’s spaces, this 2,100 square foot location is designed with intentional neutrality, evoking a calming and approachable feeling for the brand’s diverse clientele. The clinic resides in Magnolia Park Town Center at 1025 Woodruff Road, a large shopping center with an array of reputable and like-minded retailers.

Ideal Image welcomes everybody and every body – all ages, all backgrounds, all people everywhere. That’s why the brand offers treatments that are effective, affordable and backed by a Lifetime Guarantee Membership which gives clients access to free treatments, exclusive VIP discounts and the most competitive pricing on Laser Hair Removal, skin rejuvenation and Botox at $8.90 per unit.

Plus, with Ideal Image's revolutionary tele-aesthetics platform, consumers in and around Greenville can consult with Ideal Image’s team of highly trained Aesthetics Specialists safely and conveniently via the company’s virtual platform before receiving any treatments at the new clinic. Clients have access to Aesthetic Consultations from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm, seven days a week, from the comfort of home or in the clinic.

Visit idealimage.com to schedule a virtual consultation 9:00am to 9:00pm seven days a week.

About Ideal Image

At Ideal Image we believe “confidence changes everything.” As North America’s #1 aesthetics brand, we deliver affordable and effective aesthetic treatments through the most accessible network of 800+ doctors and medical professionals who have performed over 20 million FDA-cleared treatments for over 20 years. Ideal Image’s full suite of aesthetic services includes Laser Hair Removal, body sculpting, Botox®, fillers, skin rejuvenation, and medical grade skincare – all backed by a Lifetime Guarantee Membership. For results you can see and confidence you can feel, visit idealimage.com and follow @idealimage.