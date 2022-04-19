NS1 Names Former Splunk Leader as Chief Revenue Officer

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NS1 , the leader in smart network control solutions, today announced the appointment of Andy Hershey as chief revenue officer (CRO). Hershey will leverage more than 25 years of experience in leading and scaling go-to-market and sales teams to help the company build momentum for the NS1 Connect™ platform .



Hershey most recently served as group vice president, global cloud sales & GTM transformation at Splunk, where he played a significant role in turning the company’s cloud business into one of its key growth engines, with over a billion dollars in annual recurring revenue. He also held leadership roles at companies like OPNET, acquired by Riverbed Technologies, and CA Technologies.

“Andy has deep experience developing winning strategies for companies that enable digital transformation. We look forward to his guidance in bringing new solutions to market that help meet our customers’ growing needs,” said Kris Beevers, co-founder and CEO, of NS1. “Our technology plays a critical role for companies that need to understand, automate, and secure their digital interactions, and market demand is growing for solutions that solve these challenges. Andy’s strong business acumen and experience in enterprise software will be invaluable as NS1 enters its next growth phase.”

Hershey joins NS1 during a period of solid company momentum, having just celebrated eight consecutive years of annual recurring revenue growth. In 2021 alone, NS1 added more than 150 customers, bringing its customer base to more than 850 companies, including many global leaders, such as Uber, Belk, Nature’s Bounty, Dropbox, LinkedIn, and Autodesk. The company’s growth rate also earned it a spot on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list.

As CRO, Hershey is tasked with enabling sales and go-to-market strategies for the company’s expanding product portfolio of application, edge, and network automation services, delivered through NS1 Connect™, the industry’s first and only unified platform for modern application delivery and networking. Hershey will also work to build alliances and bolster opportunities for channel partners participating in the NS1 INS1DER Partner Program , which recently earned the prestigious 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2022 Partner Program Guide .

“There is so much innovation happening at NS1, and I look forward to working with the team to build out effective strategies for maximizing the footprint and revenue from the work being done by our talented engineers,” said Hershey. “As we continue to advance the breadth of our products and platform, we have a massive opportunity to offer solutions for our customers’ greatest problems, and to create even stronger strategic relationships with partners as we work together to make networks more reliable, secure, and resilient.”

Hershey’s appointment comes on the heels of a recent executive team expansion that added senior leaders in engineering, product, and business development. Learn more about the company’s vision on its blog .

About NS1

The internet and applications powering our world depend on NS1. Billions of people connect to work, school, entertainment, and healthcare and stay informed because of the company’s innovative technology. NS1 delivers smart network control to optimize every digital interaction and enable customers to confidently exceed digital demand expectations. The NS1 Connect platform orchestrates all the critical control points to understand, automate, and secure every digital interaction, delivering immediate intelligence and control across evolving infrastructure. A 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Award Winner, NS1 has more than 850 customers across the globe, including Dropbox, Fox, Salesforce, LinkedIn, and eBay, and is backed by investments from Energy Impact Partners, Dell Technologies Capital, Cisco Investments, and GGV Capital.

