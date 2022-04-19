The Global Urology Devices Market is expected to grow by $ 14.70 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period

New York, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Urology Devices Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05303755/?utm_source=GNW

7% during the forecast period. Our report on the urology devices market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of urological diseases, increasing demand for minimally invasive urology surgeries, and increasing geriatric population.

The urology devices market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The urology devices market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Kidney failure treatment devices

• UI management devices

• BPH treatment devices

• Urolithiasis treatment devices

• Other urology devices



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the emergence of innovative technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the urology devices market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing popularity of digital flexible ureteroscopes and increasing demand for ureteroscopic lithotripsy will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on urology devices market covers the following areas:

• Urology devices market sizing

• Urology devices market forecast

• Urology devices market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading urology devices market vendors that include Advanced MedTech Solutions Pvt. Ltd., B Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Coloplast Corp., Cook Group Inc., Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA, Intuitive Surgical Inc., KARL STORZ SE and Co. KG, Medtronic Plc, Nikkiso Co. Ltd., Nipro Corp., Olympus Corp., Richard Wolf GmbH, Siemens AG, Stryker Corp., SWS Hemodialysis Care Co. Ltd., Teleflex Inc., Urologix LLC, and Urotech Devices. Also, the urology devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05303755/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________