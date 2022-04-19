Horizon Media Commits to Transact Up to 15% of Upfronts with Alternative Currencies

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The media industry has recognized that measurement offerings have struggled to keep up with the changing landscape and no one measurement source currently offers complete planning and investment capability. As it currently stands, the fragmented TV and video marketplace is making the inevitable move away from relying solely upon a single source of measurement. Taking a leadership role on this issue, Horizon Media, the largest media agency in the US according to AdAge Data Center 2021, is embarking on two major moves:



a plan to transact up to 15% of its deals in the 2022 Upfronts using alternate currencies – based upon the results of its recent RFI (request for information) centered around validating vendors, sources and solutions in the currency space

a broad-based initiative to work across the marketplace with media entities including Paramount, NBCUniversal, Discovery, WarnerMedia, AMC NETWORKS, as well as Allen Media Group (AMG) and several other minority-owned and targeted companies, on collective solutions.

“For us, the goal is quite simple – to better measure the impact of our campaigns and the networks which contribute most to business success, versus simply measuring impression viewership,” said David Campanelli Chief Investment Officer, Horizon Media. “Without a doubt, a multi-currency ecosystem will become the new norm for transacting business, and we intend to lead that charge.”

The 2022 Upfronts

Horizon Media is first to announce that during the upcoming 2022 Upfronts, they expect to transact up to 15% of all deals using 2-3 alternate currencies, in addition to utilizing Nielsen’s data and tools, across a variety of networks.

In Q4 2021, Horizon Media’s CORD research team issued an industry-wide “Video Currency Data” RFI to validate vendors in the alternative currency space, the sources the networks are choosing for currency options, as well as potential transactional currency solutions.

In addition, Horizon’s investment teams have engaged all major and some smaller network groups to initiate exchange of information and execute tests around alternative measurement sources. At present, they have roughly two dozen in-market tests, either live or preparing to launch, across a variety of networks, clients, demos and alternative services.

“The results from these tests will give our clients the confidence that the data we transact on, is viable will provide improved accuracy and reporting speed,” said Campanelli.

The goal of these tests is to better understand the data, analyze results (estimates, tracking and actuals) in real-time, applied to real client schedules. Horizon expects the tests to conclude shortly and to be able to transact up to 15% of all upfront deals on alternative currencies.

Broad-based Marketplace Cooperation

Horizon has embarked upon a comprehensive, broad-based initiative of engagements and conversations around collective measurement solutions, throughout all phases of the planning, buying and post-campaign cycle.

Working across the marketplace, the initiative includes Paramount, NBCUniversal, Discovery, WarnerMedia, AMC NETWORKS, AMG and many other major media companies.

“Engaging with our partners is key,” said Samantha Rose, SVP Strategic investment lead at Horizon Media. “We need to understand the nuances of new measurement sources and also how that will impact how we transact moving forward. Beginning with Paramount, we are reviewing several data sets and understanding how measurement will influence buy guarantees, in-flight optimizations and buy stewardship, across both broad base demos and strategic targets.”

"We’re excited to help accelerate Horizon’s efforts around multi-currency ahead of this year’s upfront,” said John Halley, COO of Advertising, Paramount. “We are committed to evolving the legacy transaction model to better align with Horizon’s planning and measurement needs.”

Horizon Media

Horizon Media, Inc, the largest U.S. media agency according to AdAge Data Center 2021, delivers data-driven business outcomes for some of the most innovative and ambitious brands. Founded in 1989, headquartered in New York, and with offices in Edmonton, Los Angeles and Toronto, the company employs 2,500 people and has media investments of more than $9.5 billion. Horizon Media’s fundamental belief is that business is personal, which drives its approach to connecting brands with their customers and engaging with its own employees resulting in industry-leading workplace satisfaction levels (Glassdoor). The company is consistently recognized by independent media outlets for its client excellence and has earned several “Best Workplaces” awards reflecting its commitment to DEI and the life and well-being of everyone at Horizon Media.

Media Contact:

Dan Prince

dan@princecomms.com

(917) 647-0086