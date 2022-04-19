The Global Tanker Shipping Market is expected to grow by 164.10 mn tons during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 4.59% during the forecast period

New York, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tanker Shipping Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05303712/?utm_source=GNW

59% during the forecast period. Our report on the tanker shipping market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in global oil and gas logistics market, rise in international seaborne trade, and increase in LNG tanker transportation.

The tanker shipping market analysis includes the tanker type segment and geographic landscape.



The tanker shipping market is segmented as below:

By Tanker Type

• Oil Tankers

• Liquid Gas Tankers



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



This study identifies the advances in the propulsion system of tankersas one of the prime reasons driving the tanker shipping market growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading tanker shipping market vendors that include AET Tanker Holdings Sdn. Bhd., Bahri, COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co. Ltd., Euronav NV, FRONTLINE Ltd., International Seaways Inc., Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd., Ocean Tankers Pte Ltd., Sovcomflot, and Teekay Corp. Also, the tanker shipping market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

