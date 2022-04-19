PURA and PAOG CBD Nutraceutical Collaboration Highlighted In 420 Update Tomorrow

Dallas, Texas, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) and PAO Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: PAOG) today announced their latest CBD nutraceutical collaboration developments will be included in PURA’s shareholder update to be published tomorrow on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 (420).

PURA and PAOG are working together on a new line of CBD Nutraceuticals under PURA’s Farmersville Hemp Brand Name for the $40 billion women’s health market .

PURA and PAOG anticipate the new Farmersville Brand CBD Nutraceutical Line to boost 2022 revenue potentially beyond current projections.

PURA and PAOG plan to launch the new product line later this month in April.

The new CBD Nutraceuticals will be available on North American Cannabis Holding, Inc.’s (OTC Pink: USMJ) ecommerce site www.USMJ.com .

PURA and PAOG are also collaborating with Alkame Holding’s Inc. (OTC Pink: ALKM) on the creation of additional hemp-based CBD infused products.

PURA is publishing the 420 update in conjunction with the recently published 2021 annual report.

PURA is building its Farmersville Hemp Brand as a multi-industry disruptor that can improve many existing products and services and at the same time contribute notably to the 2050 sustainability objectives.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

Disclaimer:

This News Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from any these statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any those forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this news release. None of such forward-looking statements should be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans set forth in this News Release will be achieved or be executed.