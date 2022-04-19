Global Knee Surgeries and Arthroplasty Pain Management Therapeutics Market to Surpass US$ 6,127.5 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global knee surgeries and arthroplasty pain management therapeutics market is estimated to be valued at US$ 4,211.7 million in 2022 and expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Knee Surgeries and Arthroplasty Pain Management Therapeutics Market:

An increase in the number of knee surgeries and arthroplasty is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to data published by the Canadian Institute for Health Information in June 2021, more than 75,000 knee replacements were performed in Canada.

Key players operating in the market are focusing on the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of knee surgeries and arthroplasty pain management, which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period

For instance, in May 2021, Allay Therapeutics, a pharmaceutical company offers analgesic products for post-surgical pain management and recuperation made an announcement of the first ever clinical data which shows non-opioid pain relief. The data was validated from a Phase 1b/2a clinical study of Allay’s first candidate, ATX-101, in improvement to medicate pain after total knee arthroplasty surgery or total knee arthroplasty (replacement). ATX-101 is a small dissolvable product incorporating the approved local analgesic bupivacaine.

Key companies in the market are focusing on regulatory approvals, which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period

For instance, in March 2020, GlaxoSmithKline plc, a science-led global healthcare company, announced the approval of Advil Dual Action with Acetaminophen by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, as an over-the-counter (OTC) product for pain relief. Advil Dual Action gives relief for various symptoms and is the major formulation that merges acetaminophen and ibuprofen – two strong ingredients indicated for over-the-counter pain relief that work in different ways.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global knee surgeries and arthroplasty pain management therapeutics market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period, owing to increasing research and development. In April 2021, Pfizer Inc., an American multinational biotechnology and pharmaceutical company, and Eli Lilly and Company, an American pharmaceutical company, announced top-line results from a Phase 3 study evaluating tanezumab 5 mg and 2.5 mg. The aim of the study was to correlate the 16-week efficacy of tanezumab and long-term joint safety relative to nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs in patients with moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of knee.

The increasing number of arthroplasties is expected to drive the segment growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to an article published by RheumatologyAdvisor.com, that offers healthcare professionals a comprehensive knowledge base of practical rheumatology information and resources, in May 2019, researchers analyzed data from the U.S. National Inpatient Sample from 2000 to 2014 with Census Bureau data to develop projections for the use of total hip arthroplasty and total knee arthroplasty from 2020 to 2040. Based on their review of the data, researchers predicted that the annual number of total knee arthroplasty is predicted to increase by 56% in 2020 to 1,065,000 replacements; by 110% in 2025 to 1,272,000 replacements; by 182% in 2030 to 1,921,000 replacements; and by 401% in 2040 to 3,416,000 replacements in the U.S.

North America is expected to exhibit a high growth rate in the global knee surgeries and arthroplasty pain management therapeutics market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing awareness about joint replacement surgery. For instance, in October 2020, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare, launched ‘Don't Let Pain Gain on You’, a multimedia campaign to inform and empower people who have delayed joint replacement surgery to have a conversation with their healthcare professional about confidently moving forward with their procedure. The campaign is informed by the results of a new U.S. survey that reveals nearly half (48%) of joint replacement surgery candidates have postponed treatment due to fears stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global knee surgeries and arthroplasty pain management therapeutics market include Pfizer Inc, Allay Therapeutics, Mallinckrodt, Johnson & Johnson, Zydus Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Novartis AG, Purdue Pharma, Delphis Pharmaceutical, Taj Pharmaceuticals Limited, GlaxoSmithKline plc, AbbVie Inc., and Aurobindo Pharma.

Market Segmentation:

Global Knee Surgeries And Arthroplasty Pain Management Therapeutics Market, By Drug: Acetaminophen COX-2 inhibitors Opioids Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatories Ketamine Others

Global Knee Surgeries And Arthroplasty Pain Management Therapeutics Market , By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Global Knee Surgeries And Arthroplasty Pain Management Therapeutics Market, By Region: North America



By Country U.S. Canada



Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region South Africa Central Africa North Africa



