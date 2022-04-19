BioSig to Present at Heart Rhythm 2022

Westport, CT, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) (“BioSig” or the “Company”) a medical technology company advancing electrophysiology workflow by delivering greater intracardiac signal fidelity through its proprietary signal processing platform, today announced that the Company would be exhibiting at Heart Rhythm 2022, due to take place on April 29 – May 1, 2022 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, CA.

Clinical observations collected by BioSig’s PURE EP(TM) System will be featured in a poster presentation, titled Elimination Of Harmonic Ringing In Intracardiac Signals Using Dynamic Algorithmic Notch Filtering, and co-authored by Amin Al-Ahmad, M.D.; G Joseph Gallinghouse M.D.; Thomas Ladas, M.D.; Domenico Della Rocca M.D.; Matthew Dare; and Andrea Natale, M.D., of St David’s St. David’s Medical Center in Austin Texas. The presentation session will take place at Pod #12 on Sunday May 1st, 2022.

During the event, BioSig will be exhibiting at booth 1071. The Company’s executive leadership, clinical and commercial teams will host a series of technology demonstrations, including features of its newly released PURE EP(TM) NOVA-5 Software. Enhanced with NOVA-5 Software, the PURE EP(TM) System delivers a new standard in signal processing, offering greater customization and smarter workflows.

In addition, the company will provide an outlook into current developments and the future of its signal processing technology during a presentation series titled, Signal Processing Pipeline Discovery on Friday, April 29th and Saturday, April 30th. Physicians attending the conference may reserve sessions by appointment.

The PURE EP(TM) System is an FDA 510(k) cleared non-invasive class II device that aims to enhance physician workflow and increase procedural efficiency and efficacy in cardiac electrophysiology. To date, 75 physicians have completed more than 2,200 patient cases with the PURE EP(TM) System.

Clinical data acquired by the PURE EP(TM) System in a multi-center study at Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia Institute at St. David's Medical Center, Mayo Clinic Jacksonville, and Massachusetts General Hospital was recently published in the Journal of Cardiovascular Electrophysiology and is available electronically with open access via the Wiley Online Library . Study results showed 93% consensus across the blinded reviewers with a 75% overall improvement in intracardiac signal quality and confidence in interpreting PURE EP™ signals over conventional sources.

About Heart Rhythm 2022

Heart Rhythm 2022 is a hub for innovation and discoveries in medicine. The event serves as a platform for innovators to create and cultivate collaborative discussions with domestic and international leaders across the field of cardiac arrhythmia. This year’s event will feature over 250 expert-led sessions, education, ground-breaking science, and game-changing innovations.

Heart Rhythm 2022 is Heart Rhythm Society program. Heart Rhythm Society (HRS) is a 501c3 international nonprofit organization with a mission to improve the care of patients by promoting research, education, and optimal health care policies and standards. Founded in 1979, HRS is a leading resource on cardiac pacing and electrophysiology. This specialty organization represents medical, allied health, and science professionals from more than 70 countries specializing in cardiac rhythm disorders ( www.heartrhythm.com ).

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies is a medical technology company commercializing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to improve signal fidelity and uncover the full range of ECG and intra-cardiac signals ( www.biosig.com ).

The Company’s first product, PURE EP(TM) System is a computerized system intended for acquiring, digitizing, amplifying, filtering, measuring and calculating, displaying, recording and storing of electrocardiographic and intracardiac signals for patients undergoing electrophysiology (EP) procedures in an EP laboratory.

