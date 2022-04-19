The Global Drone Technology Market is expected to grow by $ 499.16 mn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 17.53% during the forecast period

New York, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Drone Technology Market in Education Sector 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05144600/?utm_source=GNW

16 mn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 17.53% during the forecast period. Our report on the drone technology market in education sector market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased emphasis on STEM education, adoption of BYOD policy, and government initiatives and campaigns promoting drones in the education sector.

The drone technology market in education sector market analysis includes application and end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The drone technology market in education sector market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Security surveillance

• Learning



By End-user

• Higher education sector

• K-12 sector



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increased adoption of online retail channels for purchasing educational products as one of the prime reasons driving the drone technology market in education sector market growth during the next few years. Also, the incorporation of thermal-imaging features in drones to improve learning in the dark and new product launches in the market will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on drone technology market in education sector market covers the following areas:

• Drone technology market in education sector market sizing

• Drone technology market in education sector market forecast

• Drone technology market in education sector market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading drone technology market in education sector market vendors that include Aerialtronics DV B.V., Drona Aviation Pvt. Ltd., EHang Holdings Ltd., GoPro Inc., Guangdong Syma Model Aircraft Industrial Co. Ltd., Makeblock Co. Ltd., Parrot Drones SAS, Robolink Inc., Shenzhen Fimi Robot Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Hubsan Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen RYZE Tech Co. Ltd., Skydio Inc., SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd., Traxxas, and Yuneec International Co. Ltd. Also, the drone technology market in education sector market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

