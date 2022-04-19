ECHO Launches New Line of Battery-Powered Outdoor Equipment for Consumer Lawn and Garden Care

Lake Zurich, Illinois, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECHO Incorporated, a leading manufacturer of professional-grade, high performance outdoor power equipment for commercial and homeowner use for 50 years, has launched the ECHO eFORCE™ 56V Battery System. These products come to the market at an important time as consumer interest in home lawn care grew significantly during the pandemic – a trend that is expected to continue. With this new line, ECHO is providing homeowners with a superior option of powerful and easy-to-use outdoor tools for the home garden, with the same high-quality and power used by professional landscapers.

This new battery-platform includes 10 products, two batteries and two chargers. This new line of ECHO outdoor products is available to consumers at major retail locations and more than 6,000 independent ECHO lawn care dealers across the United States.

“As people spend more time at home than in previous years, lawns and gardens provide an important place to relax, play and entertain,” said Wayne Thomsen, ECHO vice president of marketing and product development. “ECHO’s new line of battery-powered equipment offers individual gardeners superior performance in a practical and easy to operate system.”

According to studies, attractive landscaping not only adds to the homeowner’s satisfaction and enjoyment, but it can also increase property values as curb appeal is essential to attract buyers who use the internet to view pictures of available homes. “Whether the homeowner is preparing their lawn and garden for their own enjoyment, or refreshing and maintaining their property for a possible sale, ECHO’s new battery-powered lawncare and garden tools are powerful enough to meet their needs,” said Thomsen.

ECHO, Inc.’s new products provide individuals with nearly everything they need to maintain a professional-quality lawn and garden. The new battery-powered line includes:

Mowers

Chainsaws

String trimmers

Blowers

Hedge trimmers

Brush cutters

Powerheads for multi-attachment tools

This new generation of battery-powered ECHO eFORCE™ lawn equipment offers significant benefits for both the homeowner and the professional. Among them are long usage times, power for dense/tough jobs, quiet operation, easy starts and maneuverability, cost efficiency and simple maintenance. Spring and early summer are ideal times to put outdoor power tools to work. ECHO tools can be used to:

Weed, seed and feed . Now is the time to set up your lawn and garden for success this summer by providing nutrients and seeds while getting rid of dead grass and unwanted growth.

. Now is the time to set up your lawn and garden for success this summer by providing nutrients and seeds while getting rid of dead grass and unwanted growth. Remove loose leaves , sand, pinecones and other debris so they don’t affect grass growth. Clear off surfaces with a handheld blower or paddle.

sand, pinecones and other debris so they don’t affect grass growth. Clear off surfaces with a handheld blower or paddle. Mow lawns as needed based on rain, weather and type of grass. The preferred grass length is about 2-3 inches in height to maintain a healthy lawn.

as needed based on rain, weather and type of grass. The preferred grass length is about 2-3 inches in height to maintain a healthy lawn. String trimmer hard-to-reach areas to help hinder weed growth and improve appearance. Hold trimmers parallel to and a few inches off the ground while using a side-to-side motion.

hard-to-reach areas to help hinder weed growth and improve appearance. Hold trimmers parallel to and a few inches off the ground while using a side-to-side motion. Prune trees to eliminate overgrowth and for safety. Pruning in spring makes it easier to see what needs trimming. Spring trimming can help fresh cuts seal as new growth emerges. Use hand tools or a chainsaw to remove dead or diseased areas.

to eliminate overgrowth and for safety. Pruning in spring makes it easier to see what needs trimming. Spring trimming can help fresh cuts seal as new growth emerges. Use hand tools or a chainsaw to remove dead or diseased areas. Trim hedges and bushes as needed. Some require it before seasonal growth and others after flowering. Hedge trimmers help provide a manicured look whenever trimming is appropriate.

as needed. Some require it before seasonal growth and others after flowering. Hedge trimmers help provide a manicured look whenever trimming is appropriate. Till garden beds before planting seeds. Be sure soil is mostly dry and crumbly for best results and so it does not stick to tools.

before planting seeds. Be sure soil is mostly dry and crumbly for best results and so it does not stick to tools. Edge borders to restrict plant growth onto walkways and patios. Edging also provides a crisp way to define garden beds and mulched areas. ECHO’s battery-powered multi-tool system can run more than 12 attachments including trimmers, edgers, paddle broom, pole pruner and cultivator all on the same battery.

“Well-maintained lawns and gardens provide satisfaction and a sense of community. Do-it-yourself projects are continuing to grow in popularity as consumers increasingly spend time beautifying their home and property and redefining their backyards as extra home/living space,” said Thomsen. “ECHO is pleased to make this new line of high-quality, battery-powered outdoor equipment available for consumers to help them achieve their lawn and garden goals.”

Equipment in the new ECHO eFORCE battery-powered cordless lineup include:

Chainsaws (12” top-handle and 18” rear-handle)

String Trimmers (16” and 17”)

Self-propelled 3-in-1 Lawn Mower (21”)

Handheld Blower (550 CFM)

Hedge Trimmers (22”)

Brushcutter (17”)

Pro Attachment Series Trimmers (16” with 14 attachments and 17” with 15 attachments)

Batteries (2.5Ah and 5.0Ah)

Chargers (standard and rapid)

For more information, visit www.ECHO-USA.com.

ABOUT ECHO, INC.

Celebrating its 50th year in business, ECHO Incorporated is a leading manufacturer of high-performance outdoor power equipment for consumers and professionals. A global innovator since it was established in 1972, ECHO has launched more than 100 products since 2017. Based in Lake Zurich, Illinois, the corporation markets its products under the brand names ECHO and Shindaiwa. ECHO Inc. products are sold through more than 6,000 independent lawn care dealers as well as online and at major retail outlets across the United States. For more information, visit www.ECHO-USA.com.