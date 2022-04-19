Lincoln Property Company Ranked Second Largest Multifamily Manager By 2022 NMHC 50

DALLAS, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the eighth consecutive year, Lincoln Property Company has been named the second largest multifamily manager according to the 2022 National Multifamily Housing Council’s 50 rankings. Lincoln Property Company’s residential division currently oversees 210,086 multifamily units across the United States.

“Lincoln’s success is made possible by our people, whose dedication to our clients and residents is unwavering,” said Margette Hepfner, Chief Operating Officer for Lincoln. “Our foot is on the gas for 2022 and we’re excited for continued growth.”

In addition, Lincoln ranked as the 20th Largest Apartment Owner. The Dallas-based company currently owns 54,118 units across the continental United States.

"We have a strong pipeline for the remainder of 2022," said Chase Erickson, Portfolio Manager and VP of Investments for Lincoln Property Company. "Alongside our partner, Cadillac Fairview, we look forward to expanding our footprint. The year is already off to a great start with new developments and acquisitions from Florida to Texas to D.C."

Lincoln Property Company has ranked on the NMHC 50 list for all 33 years since its debut in 1989.

Lincoln Property Company was founded in 1965 by Mack Pogue as a builder and operator of high-quality residential communities. Headquartered in Dallas, Lincoln focuses on real estate investment, construction and development, in addition to property management. In 2019, Lincoln Property Company’s residential division formed a strategic partnership with Cadillac Fairview (CF), a globally focused owner, operator, investor, and developer of best-in-class retail, office, residential, industrial and mixed-use assets. Wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, CF manages in excess of $36 billion of assets across the Americas, Asia, and the United Kingdom, with further expansion planned into Europe. Lincoln is currently the second largest multifamily manager in the United States with more than 210,000 units under management. For more information about Lincoln Property Company, please visit www.lincolnapts.com/business-services .

