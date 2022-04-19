PJET Student Life App To Include 420 Friendly Cannabis Sector Features

Dallas, Texas, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Priority Aviation, Inc. (OTC Pink: PJET) (“PJET”) is a technology company developing applications designed to enhance university student life. The central application connects the local university community with students by facilitating the advertisement by property owners of real estate available for student rental.

PJET plans to introduce its Student Housing By Owner (SHBO) Application (APP) later this month.

CEO Steven Rash stated, “Our SHBO App is the VRBO or Airbnb of student housing and we plan to expand the App to become an Amazon like App, but with a social conscience. If you are familiar with PJET, you know PJET is majority controlled by ACI Conglomerated which also controls Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) or PURA, and North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: USMJ) or USMJ. Of course, we plan to include cannabis sector functionality into the overall student life market place functionality expansion of PJET’s applications. With 420 being tomorrow, April 20th, giving a nod to our cannabis plans seemed like good timing.”

PJET will publish a shareholder update tomorrow on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 in conjunction with the recently published 2021 annual report.

The update will serve as a progress report and update to the company’s 2022 strategic overview presentation published in January this year introducing the soon to be launched Student Housing By Owner (SHBO) Application (APP).

The update will also include details on PJET’s expanding partnership with Alternet Systems, Inc (OTC Pink: ALYI). ALYI has recently announced the company is expanding its electric motorcycle pilot program with PJET for college campuses to include electric scooters and E-bikes. The E-bike market is expected to surpass $52 billion by 2028 .

Company Website – www.pjet-info.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.