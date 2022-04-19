PropChain Pitches an Inclusive Approach to Real Estate Investment Highlighting Leading Blockchain Technology

DUBAI, UAE, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In what could very well be the latest technological revolution on the PropTech scene, PropChain has announced the launch of its decentralized, ledger-based real estate marketplace, operational across every continent.

PropChain is quickly approaching the launch of their state-of-the-art marketplace infrastructure. Built on an interconnected, Ethereum-based blockchain network through Polygon, it includes an array of functionalities and dashboards that help execute and monitor returns and estate assets. The platform is scheduled to be available in over 100 jurisdictions, listing exclusive and legally compliant properties.

The team – which consists of co-founders Robin Ubgahs, Zakaria Elkhanza and Alex Ingwersen – along with their network of advisors and A-class real estate developers - scouts, audits and ensures legal compliance on countless properties every day. PropChain then fractionalizes these assets into ownership tokens and lists them on the marketplace. Thus, sculpting an interconnected ecosystem of technologies, properties, and regulatory frameworks, at the user's immediate disposal.

"At PropChain, we believe everyone should have an equal chance to invest in real estate without facing unnecessary obstacles because of their location, income level, or educational background", said by Robin.

Alongside an easy-to-use web app, PropChain is also developing a mobile-friendly application for both the Apple and Play Stores, ensuring that users can cash out, purchase, sell, or simply monitor their holdings wherever they are, even if they don't have access to a computer.

This multi-platform accessibility aligns with the company's purpose, to create a marketplace that is inviting and accommodating to everyone around the world, no matter the demographic. PropChain's goal is to give every prospective real estate investor an equal opportunity on the market.

More information about PropChain's initiative and team can be found on their social media accounts, all under @PropChainGlobal or through their project website, www.propchain.com.

