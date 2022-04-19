The Global Solid State Battery Market is expected to grow by $ 550.68 million during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 57.53% during the forecast period

New York, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Solid State Battery Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04951592/?utm_source=GNW

53% during the forecast period. Our report on the solid-state battery market provides a holistic analysis, of market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a growing requirement for long-range EVs, increased government support for EVs, and rising stringent laws against lead pollution.

The solid-state battery market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The solid-state battery market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Transportation

• Grid storage

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rising vendor collaborations as one of the prime reasons driving the solid-state battery market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing advances in solid-state batteries, and use of nanotechnology in batteries will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on solid-state battery market covers the following areas:

• Solid-state battery market sizing

• Solid-state battery market forecast

• Solid-state battery market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading solid state battery market vendors that include BrightVolt, Cymbet Corp., Dyson Ltd., Factorial Energy, Front Edge Technology Inc., General Motors Co., Hitachi Zosen Corp., Ilika PLC, Ion Storage Systems, Johnson Energy Storage Inc., LG Energy Solution, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Poly Plus Battery Co., Prime Planet Energy and Solutions Inc, QuantumScape Corp, Robert Bosch GmbH, Solid Power Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, Toyota Motor Corp., and TDK Corp. Also, the solid-state battery market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

