O’Cannabiz Conference and Expo Returns to Toronto June 1-3

TORONTO, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire -- Cannabis industry entrepreneurs, growers, researchers, suppliers and retailers, as well as cannabis product consumers from throughout North America and the world, will gather June 1-3 as the O’Cannabiz International Conference and Expo presented by ND Supplies returns to Toronto’s International Centre.



Voted the No. 1 Cannabis Event in Canada by High Canada Magazine, the O’Cannabiz International Conference and Expo will feature a broad spectrum of cannabis industry panel discussions covering a wide range of timely topics in this rapidly expanding industry. The conference agenda will include over 70 breakout sessions and workshops with more than 180 presenting speakers. The expo portion of the event will feature hundreds of exhibitor booths in the 50,000-square-foot expo hall, representing all corners of the cannabis industry and three days of networking opportunities to explore investment options and foster connections.

“We’re pleased to announce we’re back after the unavoidable COVID-19 rescheduling,” said O’Cannabiz CEO Danya Dixon. “As Canada’s premier cannabis event, we’re excited to welcome back all of our committed partners, sponsors, exhibitors and ticket holders. We appreciate your continued patience and understanding through this transitionary period. Your support has been immensely important and will be a key part of making the 2022 O’Cannabiz Conference and Expo the must-attend event for everyone in the cannabis community.”

In conjunction with the main conference agenda, the 2nd Annual O’Cannabiz Awards Dinner Gala, hosted by CBCs Gerry Dee, will be held June 1 at Toronto’s Casa Loma to celebrate cannabis industry visionaries and recognize excellence and innovation by honoring industry leaders and professionals. Actor, comedian and marijuana activist Tommy Chong will be presented a Lifetime Achievement Award, and all other award winners will be announced live at the Gala.

Additionally, a new Retail Summit will be featured at this year’s conference, dedicated to the point-of-sale side of the cannabis industry. Legal Canadian cannabis retailers can register for a complimentary pass to the summit at www.OCannabiz.com/retailers.

The O’Cannabiz Conference and Expo is known for its ability to showcase and promote the people, businesses and brands making a difference as cannabis continues to grow into a global market worth tens of billions of dollars. Conference topics for 2022 will include Cannabis Policy and Regulations, Marketing, Advertising and Branding, Growing and Cultivation, Health and Wellness, Cannabis Science, Managing Your Cannabiz, High Finance, Emerging Topics and Alternative Consumption Methods.

O’Cannabiz International Conference and Expo takes the well-being of attendees and participants seriously. Therefore, all relevant health and safety protocols will be in place for the event. Cannabis in any form is not available at this show. All who attend or participate must be 19 or older.

To learn more, purchase tickets, explore sponsorship opportunities, or reserve a display booth at the expo, visit www.OCannabiz.com.

About O’Cannabiz Conference and Expo

Main Contact

Eric Vengroff

Toronto, Canada

www.OCannabiz.com

905.858.3298

Info@OCannabiz.com

Media Contact