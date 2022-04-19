Organa Kannalytics Announces Southeastern Hemp and Medical Cannabis Convention in Atlanta May 12-14

ATLANTA, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via HempWire – Organa Kannalytics, an advocacy organization seeking to bring legitimacy to the hemp and medical cannabis industry through science and education, is pleased to announce the 2022 Southeastern Hemp and Medical Cannabis (SHMC) Convention. It will be held May 12-14 live at the Cobb Galleria Centre in Atlanta and virtually via livestream.



The two-day SHMC expo will offer networking opportunities and break-out sessions covering medical use and practices, as well as business opportunities in the hemp and cannabis space. Other topics will include the latest in scientific advancements and local, state and national legislation affecting the growing cannabis and hemp industry.

“We’re very pleased to be able to welcome everyone back to our live Southeastern Hemp and Medical Cannabis event for 2022, after postponing the conference scheduled last year due to the pandemic,” said Bridgett Graham, CEO of Organa Kannalytics. “Attending this event, in-person or online, will benefit entrepreneurs, growers, scientific professionals, suppliers and distributors as well as retail business owners in the hemp and medical cannabis industry, in addition to the consumers of their products and those searching for answers to their health and wellness issues.”

SHMC speakers will include Grammy award-winning producer Dallas Austin and former NFL wide receiver Tavarres King, as well as physicians and representatives of the health and wellness, legal, business services, agriculture, regulatory, financial, technology, horticulture, quality assurance and research sectors within the hemp and medical cannabis industry.

Breakout sessions of the conference are organized into tracks focusing on Retail/Manufacturing, Medical, Cultivation/Processing and Science topics. Individual session highlights include Treating Addiction with CBD, Intellectual Property Protection, Extraction Method for Pesticides in Cannabis-Infused Products, Quality and Risk in the Cannabis Supply Chain, Protecting Your Profits, and many more. Industry panel discussions will cover Alternative Healing Solutions for Veterans, and Caregivers and Patients, among other topics.

Lux Leaf Diagnostics is the title sponsor for the SHMC conference. Lux Leaf Diagnostics is a state-of-the-art medical laboratory located in Atlanta serving the United States and specializing in testing hemp and cannabis.

The Organa Kannalytics team has been actively monitoring updates in the Covid-19 situation for the upcoming SHMC expo and will continue to do so. The team is committed to keep all event staff, attendees, speakers and exhibitors safe. Organa Kannalytics is in frequent contact with the proper public health authorities to ensure the appropriate event-related decisions are made.

For the live SHMC event, health and safety protocols will be in place and Covid-19 testing will be available onsite. All who plan to attend should consult relevant public health authorities at the local, state and national levels about matters related to Covid-19 and use this knowledge to inform their decisions.

In keeping with established SHMC policy, no THC products will be permitted on the event premises.

For tickets to SHMC or to explore sponsorship, speaker, exhibit or volunteer opportunities at the convention, please visit www.OrganaKannalytics.com.

About Organa Kannalytics

Organa Kannalytics, headquartered in Atlanta, is a consulting agency, medical cannabis dispensary and educational research center. The agency is the organizer of the annual Southeastern Hemp and Medical Cannabis conference. Organa Kannalytics’ mission is to bring legitimacy to the hemp and medical cannabis industry through science and education.

Corporate Communications