Octane’s 2022 Tech Innovation Forum Returns May 10-11 to Irvine, California

IRVINE, Calif., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Octane, an organization leading the Southern California technology and medical technology business ecosystem, is pleased to announce the 2022 Tech Innovation Forum to be held May 10-11 at the AV Irvine in Irvine, California. Through the event’s hybrid in-person and virtual model, attendees can participate at the conference center or via online.



Startups, entrepreneurs and early-stage companies will be the focus of technology at Tech Innovation Forum. SoCal companies will present the next wave of technology innovation throughout both days of the conference. In addition, investors can meet with the most innovative companies in Southern California through the exclusive conference meeting app.

“Octane is building the Southern California of tomorrow by connecting people, resources and capital,” said Octane CEO Bill Carpou. “Our vision is to create more than 55,000 technology jobs in this region by 2030. Southern California is a great hub for innovation, and one of the major goals of the Tech Innovation Forum is to showcase the people and companies that are making it happen and to facilitate connections so we can work together creating more jobs, investments and opportunities for all of Southern California.”

Tech Innovation Forum will focus on the role Southern California plays in both climate tech and space as well as feature topics related to the investment landscape for emerging and growth companies. Michael Colglazier, CEO of Virgin Galactic, will give the keynote address. He leads the company to push the frontier of commercial space exploration. Previously, he served as president and Managing Director of Disney’s International Parks and president of The Disneyland Resort in Southern California.

Panel discussions over both days will address Managing and Recruiting Talent, The Changing Face of Aerospace, 5G Technologies, Biggest Supply Chain Challenges, Building the SoCal of Tomorrow, Evolving ESG Standards and Practices, The Electric Vehicle Revolution, and more.

To register for Tech Innovation Forum or to explore sponsorship opportunities, visit https://octaneoc.org/tech-innovation-forum/ . Health and safety protocols will be in place for those attending in person.

About Octane

Octane is building the SoCal of Tomorrow by connecting people, resources and capital to fuel technology growth in Southern California. Its members represent technology executive leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, venture capitalists, academicians and strategic advisors, all working together to fuel innovation in the OC. The organization has helped more than 800 companies via the LaunchPad SBDC accelerator. LaunchPad companies have received more than $2.1 billion in investment and equity exits. Octane annually welcomes more than 7,000 people to its programs and events. More than 2,000 business leaders throughout the region are Octane members. For more information, visit www.octaneoc.org .

