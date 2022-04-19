The Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market is expected to grow by $ 1.57 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 9.03% during the forecast period

New York, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04796530/?utm_source=GNW

03% during the forecast period. Our report on the intraoperative neuromonitoring market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing volume of surgeries, rising awareness of IONM, and integration of service capabilities by manufacturers.

The intraoperative neuromonitoring market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The intraoperative neuromonitoring market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Insourced IONM

• Outsourced IONM



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the emergence of portable IONM as one of the prime reasons driving the intraoperative neuromonitoring market growth during the next few years. Also, high growth potential of outsourced IONM and increasing m and a will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading intraoperative neuromonitoring market vendors that include Accurate Neuromonitoring LLC, Bromedicon Inc., Cadwell Industries Inc., checkpointsurgical.com, Comprehensive Care Services, Computational Diagnostics Inc., EMOTIV Inc., inomed Medizintechnik GmbH, IntraNerve Neuroscience Holdings LLC, Medsurant Health, Medtronic Plc, Natus Medical Inc., Neuro Alert, NeuroStyle Pte Ltd., Nihon Kohden Corp., Nuvasive Inc., Orimtec, SpecialtyCare, and Technomed. Also, the intraoperative neuromonitoring market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

