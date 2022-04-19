Matthew Friedson Joins Risk Strategies as Managing Director, National Life Insurance Practice Leader

BOSTON, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced Matthew Friedson has joined as Managing Director, National Life Insurance Practice Leader. In this role, Friedson will be accountable for developing and leading the national growth strategy for the Life Insurance practice. He will focus on ensuring Risk Strategies’ teams continue to deliver the most unique, creative strategies and solutions based on each client’s unique circumstances and address all aspects of insurance and risk management needs that protect their financial futures.



“We are excited to have Matthew lead this growing practice. His deep expertise and reputation are well-known in the industry and his ability to create long, trusted relationships is second to none,” said John Greenbaum, National Employee Benefits Practice Leader at Risk Strategies.

Friedson comes to Risk Strategies with more than 15 years of experience specializing in complex insurance applications of estate and business planning, educating clients and helping them to develop and implement powerful strategies to meet their objectives. He spent the last nine years as a senior adviser with a mid-Atlantic (DC) area brokerage and consulting firm. While there, he specialized in private client services advising clients across the country on wealth transfer and tax planning strategies, as well as business succession planning. During the last five years, he also held a principal role for a boutique private client personal lines property and casualty firm.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Risk Strategies team and believe it is uniquely positioned in the ever-changing insurance marketplace. I look forward to building upon the foundation of the life insurance practice group and aligning it with the impressive growth and innovation Risk Strategies continues to deliver,” said Matthew Friedson, National Life Insurance Practice Leader at Risk Strategies.

Friedson holds a marketing degree from the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business and a Series 6 securities license. He recently stepped down from the board of the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington after serving for five years. Currently, he is a member of the National Young Leadership Cabinet of the Jewish Federations of North America.

For six consecutive years including 2022, Friedson has been awarded the ‘Best Financial Adviser: Insurance’ designation by the Washingtonian. In 2018, he received the NAIFA Advisor Today’s 4 Under 40 Award.

To learn more about Risk Strategies, please visit www.riskstrategies.com.

About Risk Strategies

Risk Strategies is a specialty national insurance brokerage and risk management firm offering comprehensive risk management advice and insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, employee benefits, and private client services risks. With over 30 specialty practices, Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, nonprofits, public entities and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Ranked among the top brokers in the country, Risk Strategies has over 100 offices including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Grand Cayman, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, Washington DC, Los Angeles and San Francisco. riskstrategies.com

