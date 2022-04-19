The Global Ticket Market is expected to grow by $ 159.54 bn during 2022-2026 decelerating at a CAGR of 24.15% during the forecast period

New York, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ticket Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04539052/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the ticket market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by success of movies due to increasing use of animation, growing adoption of marketing strategies to increase ticket sales, and increasing use of mobile apps for booking tickets.

The ticket market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The ticket market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Sporting events

• Movies

• Concerts

• Performing Arts



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the high utilization of social media as one of the prime reasons driving the ticket market growth during the next few years. Also, the integration of analytics with online ticket platforms and the increasing popularity of e-sports tournaments will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ticket market vendors that include 6Connex, Alliance Tickets, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., Anschutz Entertainment Group, Atom Tickets LLC, Bigtree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Cinemark Holdings Inc., Cineplex Inc., Citizen Ticket Ltd., Coast To Coast Tickets LLC, Comcast Corp., CTS Eventim AG and Co. KGaA, eBay Inc., Eventbee Inc., Festicket Ltd., Ideabud Inc., Live Nation Entertainment Inc., One97 Communications Ltd., TickPick LLC, and Viagogo AG. Also, the ticket market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

