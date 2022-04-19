More Than $1 Million in Donations Go to Feed Colorado Children in Need, a Milestone for the CE Shop Foundation

DENVER, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Child hunger is a heartbreaking problem in Colorado, where one in seven children aren't sure where their next meal will come from. That's why The CE Shop is so proud to be feeding children and families in need.

Through the work of The CE Shop Foundation, which surpassed $1,000,000 in donations in March, Denver area families in need are getting some relief. That's the equivalent of more than 200,000 families fed.

Since its inception in 2014, The CE Shop Foundation has received $1,002,018 in donations, including a total of $117,365 in the first three months of 2022.

Donations to The CE Shop Foundation go to support Food For Thought Denver, a nonprofit that provides backpacks filled with food for the weekend to children in need at 76 Denver-area schools.

Food For Thought Denver estimates that $5 is enough to feed a family of four for the weekend.

"In an organization like ours that refuses to have any overhead — no employees, no building, no trucks, just a singular focus on helping as many hungry children and their families as possible — The CE Shop Foundation has single-handedly changed everything about who we are and what we do. We now reach 76 local Denver area schools and over 10,000 children, which is feeding every child, every Friday of the school year. Their Foundation has given us credibility and made growth possible due to their incredible generosity," states Bob Bell, Founder and Board Member of Food For Thought Denver.

Gary Weiss, CEO of The CE Shop, states, "At a time when there are so many causes competing for our attention, I'm proud to work with a team that contributes to an organization making tangible and immediate impact to our community."

In the years since The CE Shop Foundation was created by Michael McAllister, Founder and Board Member of The CE Shop, the amount of money it has collected to feed families in need has increased every year. In 2014, it raised $6,856, and in 2021, it raised $420,390.

The CE Shop chose to support this cause because, as a leading provider of online professional education, its employees believe that school-aged children should be able to focus on learning rather than worrying about where their next meal will come from. The CE Shop Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

The majority of The CE Shop Foundation's donations come from either The CE Shop's employees, who can choose to give through a payroll deduction, or its students, who can donate when purchasing real estate education courses during checkout. Many employees also volunteer with Food For Thought Denver, helping to pack the food bags during the school year.

For more information on The CE Shop's work to eliminate childhood hunger in the Denver area, visit TheCEShop.com/Foundation.

About The CE Shop

The CE Shop is the leading provider of professional education with mortgage, home inspection, and real estate courses available throughout the United States. The CE Shop produces quality education for professionals whether they're veterans in their industry or are looking to launch a new career. We believe that the right education can truly make a difference. Visit TheCEShop.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

The CE Shop Press

Press@TheCEShop.com

720.822.5314

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.