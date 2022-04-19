The Global NAND Flash Market is expected to grow by $ 25.72 bn during 2022-2026 decelerating at a CAGR of 7.19% during the forecast period

New York, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global NAND Flash Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04188451/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the NAND flash market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing investments in fabrication facilities, market growth through edge storage, and the growing need for high-density storage to support smartphone applications.

The NAND flash market analysis includes application, technology, and type segments and geographic landscape.



The NAND flash market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Smartphones

• SSDs

• Memory cards

• Others



By Technology

• TLC

• MLC

• SLC



By Type

• 3D NAND

• 2D NAND



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the rise in number of strategic partnerships and acquisitions as one of the prime reasons driving the NAND flash market growth during the next few years. Also, growing interest in eco-labeled products and the increasing popularity of flash-based storage drives will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading NAND flash market vendors that include ADATA Technology Co. Ltd., Greenliant Systems, Hyperstone GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, JMicron Technology Corp., Kingston Technology Co. Inc., Kioxia Holdings Corp, Marvell Technology Inc., Micron Technology Inc., Macronix International Co. Ltd., Powerchip Technology Corp., Realtek Semiconductor Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Silicon Motion Technology Corp., SK HYNIX Inc., Toshiba Corp., Transcend Information Inc., Tsinghua Unigroup Co. Ltd., and Western Digital Corp. Also, the NAND flash market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

