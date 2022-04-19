Global Lung Cancer Diagnostic Test Market is estimated to be US$ 4.07 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.50% during the forecast period - By PMI

Covina, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lung cancer starts in the lungs and can spread to the lymph nodes or other body organs, including the brain. Cancer that has progressed to other organs can potentially spread to the lungs. Metastases are the spread of cancer cells from one organ to another. Small cell and non-small cell lung tumors are the two most common kinds of lung cancer. These kinds of lung cancer grow and respond to treatment in different ways. Non-small cell lung cancer is more prevalent than small cell lung cancer, according to the American Cancer Society. Lung cancer symptoms range from person to person. Symptoms of the lungs affect some persons.

Region Analysis:

North America dominates the lung cancer diagnostics market, due to rising incidence of lung cancer and the ageing population in the particular region. North America is regarded as the largest regional market with the highest market share due to increased market invasion rates of technologically advanced products, rising patient awareness, and rising smoking prevalence levels in the region are all factors contributing to the region's greatest market share. Due to increased use of lung cancer diagnostics due to rising tobacco smoking in the region, Asia-Pacific (APAC) is predicted to have considerable growth over the projection period.

Key Development:

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd, a biotechnology company focused on early cancer screening and detection with operations in China and the United States, announced on January 25, 2021, that China's medical product regulatory authority, the National Medical Products Administration, had approved AnPac Bio to begin registration testing of its Class III lung cancer auxiliary diagnosis medical device at a designated medical device testing laboratory, which is a sign of progress.

Amgen established significant partnerships with renowned diagnostic companies Guardant Health, Inc. and QIAGEN N.V. in January 2020 to develop blood and tissue-based companion diagnostics (CDx) for the investigational cancer therapy AMG 510, respectively. AMG 510 is the first KRASG12C inhibitor to make it to the clinic, where it will be studied in the treatment of a variety of tumour types. In human cancer, KRAS G12C is one of the most frequently mutated oncogenes. The CDx tests for non-small cell lung cancer will be the focus of the agreements with both firms at first (NSCLC).

Segmentation:

Global Lung Cancer Diagnostic Test Market accounted for US$ 1.98 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 4.07 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.50%. The Global Lung Cancer Diagnostic Test Market is segmented by Test Type, Cancer Type, End-Use Industry and Region.

By Test Type, the Global Lung Cancer Diagnostic Test Market is segmented into Biomarkers Test (EGFR Mutation Test, KRAS Mutation Test, ALK Test, HER2 Test, Others), Imaging Test ( Computed Tomography (CT) scan, Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scan, Chest X-Ray, Others), Biopsy (Needle Biopsy, Bronchoscopy Biopsy, Open Biopsy, Others.

By Cancer Type, the Global Lung Cancer Diagnostic Test Market is classified into Non-small cell lung cancer and Small Cell Lung Cancer.

By End-Use Industry, the Global Lung Cancer Diagnostic Test Market is classified into Hospital Associated Labs, Independent Diagnostic Laboratories, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Cancer Research Institutes and Others.

By region, the Global Lung Cancer Diagnostic Test Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Analysis:

The key players operating in the Global Lung Cancer Diagnostic Test Market includes Abbott, Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fischer Scientific, QIAGEN, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, NeoGenomics, NanoString, Myriad Genetics Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Danaher, Agilent Technologies, Inc., AstraZeneca, Sanofi, and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Scope of the Report:

Global Lung Cancer Diagnostic Test Market , By Test Type, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Segment Trends

Biomarkers Test Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Imaging Test Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Biopsy Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Global Lung Cancer Diagnostic Test Market , By Application, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Segment Trends

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Small Cell Lung Cancer Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Global Lung Cancer Diagnostic Test Market , By End-Use Industry, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Segment Trends

Hospital Associated Labs Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Independent Diagnostic Laboratories Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Diagnostic Imaging Centers Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Cancer Research Centers Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030



