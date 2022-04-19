Global Biological Safety Cabinet Market is estimated to be US$ 348.99 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.50% during the forecast period. By PMI

Covina, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A biological safety cabinet (BSC) is a vented laboratory workplace that is meant to keep personnel and equipment safe from pathogen contamination. The cabinets reduce the risk of dangerous viruses, germs, and other microbes entering the body. They're divided into three groups: I, II, and III. The user and the environment are both protected in Class I cabinets. Class II cabinets, which are utilised for low to moderate risk biological agents, protect the user, the environment, and the samples, whereas class III cabinets provide maximum safety through gas-tight enclosures. They can be designed to give varying levels of protection in order to achieve the best possible control over product quality while reducing the danger of contamination.
Region Analysis:
North America is expected to hold a significant market share in the global biological safety cabinet market due to increased research and development activities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, as well as the increased risk of pandemics and communicable diseases in this region. Furthermore, the widespread use of technologically improved biological safety cabinets, as well as a well-developed healthcare sector, are driving the entire regional market forward.
Key Development:
- Azbil Telstar introduced the BiOptima Class II safety cabinets in 2019, which have improved operating systems for cytotoxic handling, as well as extremely efficient HEPA filters that are both energy-saving and easy to use.
Segmentation:
Global Biological Safety Cabinet Market accounted for US$ 169.71 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 348.99 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.50%. The Global Biological Safety Cabinet Market is segmented by Product Type, End-Use Industry and Region.
- By Product Type, the Global Biological Safety Cabinet Market is segmented into Class I, Class II, Class III.
- By End-Use Industry, the Global Biological Safety Cabinet Market is classified into Pharma & Biopharma Companies, Diagnostics & Testing Laboratories.
- By region, the Global Biological Safety Cabinet Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Competitive Analysis:
The key players operating in the Global Biological Safety Cabinet Market includes Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Germfree Laboratories, BIOBASE, NuAire, EUROCLONE, Cruma Air Science, Kewaunee Scientific, Esco Micro, Berner International, and others.
