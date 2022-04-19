The Global RFID Market is expected to grow by $ 1.40 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period

New York, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global RFID Market for Industrial Applications 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03829271/?utm_source=GNW

40 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. Our report on RFID market for industrial applications market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the evolution of Industry 4.0, the growing importance of inventory management, and the increase in industrial applications of RFID.

The RFID market for industrial applications market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.



The RFID market for industrial applications market is segmented as below:

By Application

• RFID tags

• RFID readers

• RFID middleware



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the deployment of rain RFID in manufacturing industries as one of the prime reasons driving the RFID market for industrial applications market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for rugged industrial RFID scanners and rapid technological advances will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the RFID market for industrial applications market covers the following areas:

• RFID market for industrial applications market sizing

• RFID market for industrial applications market forecast

• RFID market for industrial applications market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading RFID market for industrial applications market vendors that include Alien Technology LLC, Avery Dennison Corp., CCL Industries Corp., Checkpoint Systems Inc., CipherLab Co. Ltd., CoreRFID Ltd., Datalogic Spa, HID Global Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Impinj Inc., Invengo Technology Pte. Ltd., Mojix Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, RFID4U, Terso GMBH, Ubisense Ltd., Unitech Electronics Co. Ltd., Vizinex RFID, Willion Frick, and Co., and Zebra Technologies Corp. Also, the RFID market for industrial applications market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03829271/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________