Greater Good Charities Launches GOODS Program to Distribute Food, Essential Supplies, Clothing, Housewares, Toys, and More to Pets and People in Need Across the World

Seattle, Wash, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Greater Good Charities announces the launch of the GOODS Program to support those in need across the world, including pets (homeless and owned), families facing economic hardships, homeless populations, veterans, domestic violence survivors, and victims of disasters. GOODS, formerly known as Rescue Bank, distributes food, essential supplies, clothing, housewares, toys, and more to pets and people during times of crisis.

“The increase in poverty, food insecurity, and domestic violence over the past several years has affected families, including their pets, resulting in a greater need for food and essential supplies in communities across the globe,” said Liz Baker, CEO for Greater Good Charities. “The GOODS Program has a strategic and holistic approach to address this growing demand to efficiently help more people and pets in crisis.”

Formed in 2005, Rescue Bank has provided meals to thousands of rescue groups across the country, and in recent years began delivering other types of products. The GOODS Program builds on that impact and will have the ability and capacity to help people and pets on a much greater scale. The GOODS Program will have access to help more than 9,000 animal welfare organizations across the nation. In addition to helping homeless pets, the newly launched GOODS Program will also help families and their pets facing economic hardships, homeless populations, veterans, domestic violence survivors, and victims of disaster through thousands of other charitable partners.

GOODS sources and manages excess, re-branded, and short-dated food and supplies from donors including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers. GOODS then makes these products available to qualified and approved distribution groups (Ambassadors) who ensure they reach the organizations that need them (Recipients). The GOODS distribution network consists of thousands of charitable partners including animal welfare organizations, food banks, VA locations, and other qualified agencies.

Since 2011, Greater Good Charities has provided over 500 million meals and millions of dollars’ worth of animal care supplies, helping pets in need across all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and international locations by acting as a centralized hub for pet food donations and deliveries, trusted by federal, state and county emergency response teams. Additionally, over the past three years, Greater Good Charities has provided more than 30,000 Good Packs with survival supplies across 47 cities and 28 states to help people and pets during their deepest moments of crisis.

To help sustain emergency relief efforts for the millions of fleeing Ukrainian refugees and for those remaining in war-torn communities, Greater Good Charities has been strategically responding to meet humanitarian and animal welfare needs. To learn more about the GOODS Program, please visit: greatergood.org/GOODS.

About Greater Good Charities

Greater Good Charities is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit organization that works to help people, pets, and the planet by mobilizing in response to need and amplifying the good. Greater Good Charities, with a 100/100 rating on Charity Navigator, and has provided more than $400 million in impact, including cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support, to over 5,000 charitable partners in 121 countries since 2007. To learn more about how Greater Good Charities is amplifying the good across the globe, please visit greatergood.org or follow Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok.

