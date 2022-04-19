The Global Perishable Goods Transportation Market is expected to grow by $ 6.43 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 7.22% during the forecast period

New York, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Perishable Goods Transportation Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03664257/?utm_source=GNW

22% during the forecast period. Our report on the perishable goods transportation market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand for processed food, technological advances in freight management, and end-to-end integrated services.

The perishable goods transportation market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The perishable goods transportation market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• MPS

• Dairy

• Fruits and vegetables

• Bakery and confectionery



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the adoption of eco-friendly vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the perishable goods transportation market growth during the next few years. Also, the introduction of cloud technologies, artificial intelligence, and the internet of things, and expansion of reefer capacity and traveling speed will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the perishable goods transportation market covers the following areas:

• Perishable goods transportation market sizing

• Perishable goods transportation market forecast

• Perishable goods transportation market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading perishable goods transportation market vendors that include AP Moller Maersk AS, Africa Express Line Ltd., Bay, and Bay Transportation, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM Group, Columbian Logistics Network, COSCO Shipping Co., Ltd., CRST International Inc., DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, FST Logistics, Hanson Logistics Ltd, Hapag-Lloyd AG, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE, and Co. KG, Kuehne Nagel International AG, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd., Swift Cargo Pvt. Ltd., VersaCold Logistics Services, Wincanton Plc, and Orient Overseas International Ltd. Also, the perishable goods transportation market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

