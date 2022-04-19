FRÉ Skincare Releases Its New Vitamin C Facial Serum

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C ME, FRÉ Skincare's new Vitamin C Serum, will be released on April 26, 2022.

The best Vitamin C serum on the market

C ME is a brightening anti-oxidant serum that repairs dark spots and smoothes lines, to leave skin radiant. C ME contains 10% Vitamin C (Ascorbyl Tetraisopalmitate), sourced from Japan, which penetrates skin more fully and is absorbed better than other formulas. In clinical studies, Ascorbyl Tetraisopalmitate at a concentration of 10% showed higher uptake in human cell culture compared to pure ascorbic acid. C ME uniquely combines its Vitamin C with argan oil to strengthen skin cells before and after sun exposure.

An active lifestyle leaves skin more exposed to environmental stressors including UVA and UVB radiation from the sun and pollution. This causes the formation of free radicals, which break down collagen and elastin and lead to damaged skin.

Vitamin C is an antioxidant that prevents, protects and repairs damage caused by free radicals that come in contact with skin from external sources like air pollution, or from inside the body as a result of normal processes like metabolism. But eating an orange isn't enough. For skin, Vitamin C applied topically is 20 times more effective than Vitamin C taken orally. Topical Vitamin C serum keeps skin healthy and strong day after day.

C ME is a powerful, waterless formula that penetrates deep for great results on skin. C ME was created for and tested on the skin of active women who perform their hardest. With FRÉ, women don't need to choose between an active life and healthy skin, they can have both! This formula is tried and tested on athletes.

C ME is available for preorder here.

About FRÉ Skincare:

FRÉ was born with a passion to create excellent skincare products for an active life and be a brand with a mission to drive social change and environmental sustainability through the power of community. At FRÉ, we believe in female leadership. We believe women are a driving force for progress and that women move humanity forward. When women are strong, the world is strong.

Our skincare is tough enough for athletes whose skin barriers experience the most damage, and gentle enough for an everyday routine.

With every skincare set purchased, FRÉ plants an argan "Tree of Life" in Morocco. Planting trees has a multilayered impact by creating sustainable development, protecting the environment and empowering the women who harvest argan oil.

All our ingredients are clean, vegan, and cruelty-free. We use sustainable packaging made from materials including glass, recycled plastic and sugarcane.

Media Contact:

Jude Kayton

Content Manager

FRÉ Skincare

jude@freskincare.com

