Vera Bradley Adopts TrueCommerce Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management & Finance Integration to Accelerate Digital Transformation

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCommerce, a global provider of trading partner connectivity, integration, and omnichannel solutions, announced today that Vera Bradley, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRA; “Vera Bradley”), a leading American lifestyle company, has adopted its Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management & Finance integration to accelerate their digital transformation. The solution offers Vera Bradley an agile plug-and-play integration to automate data transfer between Microsoft Dynamics 365 and most strategic channels.



“TrueCommerce’s platform allows us to streamline our supply chain by automating manual processes and optimizing trading partner relations,” said Adam Fox, Vice President, IT of Vera Bradley. “The solution helps our company deploy omnichannel programs with a single integrated gateway for all our retail initiatives.”

The cloud-based integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 offers the most complete way to connect and automate business across the supply chain. A prominent feature of the solution is Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) which provides seamless integration with retailers, marketplaces, drop ship vendor programs, and eCommerce storefronts.

As a Microsoft Gold Partner, the innovative suite of solutions from TrueCommerce meets the highest level of quality, connectivity, and security. The integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 FO is also a Microsoft Preferred Solution, reviewed and recommended by a team of Microsoft experts. In addition to the advanced features offered by all TrueCommerce solutions, the Microsoft Dynamics integration also provides a fully embedded experience within the ERP.

“Vera Bradley commands huge respect in the retail industry, and we are honored to have the company as our customer,” said Mike Berry, Vice President of Sales, TrueCommerce. “We are looking forward to helping Vera Bradley expand their already global presence through scalable automation that supports their supply chain end to end.”

The integration is one of dozens that connect to popular ERP systems, enabling the rapid exchange of information from suppliers, carriers, partners, and buyer channels. It leverages a Global Commerce Network including more than 160,000 connected businesses. Beyond the platform itself, the supply-chain-as-a-service model offered by TrueCommerce includes personalized support, trading partner mapping and ongoing compliance monitoring.

About Vera Bradley, Inc.

Vera Bradley, Inc. operates two unique lifestyle brands – Vera Bradley and Pura Vida. Vera Bradley and Pura Vida are complementary businesses, both with devoted, emotionally-connected, and multi-generational female customer bases; alignment as casual, comfortable, affordable, and fun brands; positioning as “gifting” and socially-connected brands; strong, entrepreneurial cultures; a keen focus on community, charity, and social consciousness; multi-channel distribution strategies; and talented leadership teams aligned and committed to the long-term success of their brands.

Vera Bradley, based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, is a leading designer of women’s handbags, luggage and other travel items, fashion and home accessories, and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand is known for its innovative designs, iconic patterns, and brilliant colors that inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace.

In July 2019, Vera Bradley, Inc. acquired a 75% interest in Creative Genius, Inc., which also operates under the name Pura Vida Bracelets (“Pura Vida”). Pura Vida, based in La Jolla, California, is a digitally-native, highly-engaging lifestyle brand founded in 2010 by friends Paul Goodman and Griffin Thall. Pura Vida has a differentiated and expanding offering of bracelets, jewelry, and other lifestyle accessories.

About TrueCommerce

TrueCommerce is the most complete way to connect your business across the supply chain, integrating everything from EDI, to inventory management, to fulfillment, to digital storefronts and marketplaces. We’ve revolutionized supply chain visibility and collaboration by helping organizations make the most of their omnichannel initiatives via business P2P connectivity, order management, collaborative replenishment, intelligent fulfillment, cross-functional analytics, and product information management.

The TrueCommerce Global Commerce Network can connect businesses to over 160,000 retailers, distributors, and logistics service providers. As a fully managed services provider, we also manage new trading partner onboarding, as well as the ongoing management of partner-specific mapping, labeling changes, and communications monitoring. That’s why thousands of companies—ranging from startups to the global Fortune 100, across various industries—rely on us.

TrueCommerce: Do business in every direction

For more information, visit https://truecommerce.com/

Media Contact

Yegor Kuznetsov

Director, Marketing Communications

1-703-209-0167

yegor.kuznetsov@truecommerce.com