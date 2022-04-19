HOUSING WORKS AND CUT RED TAPE 4 HEROES CELEBRATE 2nd ANNIVERSARY OF PARTNERSHIP PROVIDING VITAL PPE THROUGHOUT THE PANDEMIC

New York, NY, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Housing Works, a NYC non-profit organization that provides advocacy, support, and lifesaving services to those impacted by homelessness and HIV/AIDS, marks the second anniversary of its partner Cut Red Tape 4 Heroes. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Cut Red Tape 4 Heroes has been dedicated to securing and distributing free life-saving personal protection equipment (PPE) and cleaning products to medical workers, first responders, homeless persons, housing project residents, and community groups throughout New York City and Miami/Dade County, Florida.

April 19th is the two year anniversary of the Cut Red Tape 4 Heroes project, a joint effort between Co-Founders, Director Rhonda Roland Shearer; late scientist and Harvard Professor Stephen Jay Gould; and Charles King, Housing Works CEO. Housing Works partnered with Cut Red Tape 4 Heroes by donating warehouse space and providing staff and volunteers to sort, package and distribute goods. Throughout the pandemic Cut Red Tape 4 Heroes successfully procured crucial products and storage space that enabled them to accept large donations that most often had been rejected by NYC agencies or nonprofits due to the critical lack of available warehouse space.

"From the start of the pandemic Housing Works provided critical assistance in our handing out over 21 million PPE and cleaning product items to: first responders, community groups, homeless shelters, nursing homes, hospitals and their workers and public housing residents in the poorest sections of our city, Harlem and the South Bronx," said Rhonda Roland Shearer, Director and Founder of Cut Red Tape 4 Heroes.

​​"Our partnership with Cut Red Tape 4 Heroes has allowed us to continue and expand our efforts to support underserved communities in New York City during a critical time in the pandemic. We are proud to work closely with an organization that shares our values and dedication to this work," said Housing Works CEO Charles King.

Cut Red Tape 4 Heroes has been praised by healthcare, safety and community organizations across all boroughs of the city as they remain on the frontlines servicing the poorest communities of Harlem and South Bronx. They continue to meet the needs of the cities most vulnerable with millions of items that are generously donated by individuals, corporations and from New York State including: All Good Brand Hand Sanitizer, WellBefore Brand PPE, Peter Gudaitis, NY VOAD, Don Hong, UA2, Teamsters Local 817, Thomas J. O’Donnell president and Brian Salomone, vice president, Mike Parikh, Super Health Pharmacy, Anthony Reinhart, Deputy Chief of Staff for NY State Senator Andrew Lanza, SSG Michael Ollis Freedom Foundation, Kim Wheeler, Kimco Realty, First Republic Bank, Seedlings Foundation, Peter Giunta, Chief of Staff, Assemblymember Michael Reilly, The Peter and Carmen Lucia Buck Foundation.

For more information, visit FaceBook @CutRedTape4Heroes where all events are documented with photographs and videos. Learn more and make a tax-deductible donation at GoFundMe campaign cutredtape4heroes.org.

About Housing Works:

Housing Works is a healing community of people living with and affected by HIV/AIDS. Our mission is to end the dual crises of homelessness and AIDS through relentless advocacy, the provision of lifesaving services, and entrepreneurial businesses that sustain our efforts.

For over 30 years, Housing Works has fueled the fight to end HIV and homelessness through fashion and design. Our 10 Thrift Shops, Bookstore, and signature events directly benefit our trailblazing work in grassroots activism, healthcare, and housing. Housing Works led the way during the height of the AIDS crisis in New York City, and continues to lead social justice advocacy efforts nationally and internationally

