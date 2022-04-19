Escalent Adds Three Market Leaders to Automotive Insights and Advisory Team

LIVONIA, Mich., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Escalent, an award-winning advisory firm specializing in industries facing disruption, recently welcomed three new vice presidents to support its industry-leading automotive insights and advisory practice. John Bankes, Daniel Hall and Richard Clarke join Escalent to meet the growing demand for strategic counsel in an industry undergoing rapid evolution.



“The automotive and mobility industry continues changing at a pace we’ve rarely seen, and we are committed to staying ahead of the needs of our expanding client base by providing innovative advisory solutions,” said Melissa Sauter, CEO of Escalent. “We are thrilled to welcome these leaders. They bring deep subject matter expertise and perspective to our clients who are heavily invested in transforming their offerings to remain competitive.”

“Established automakers and automotive startups are planning for a future that consumers aren’t necessarily asking for or able to fully understand. Each of these leaders strengthens our growing practice as we continue guiding clients through this evolving automotive landscape with unique insights and advisory solutions not available anywhere else in the market,” added Jason Mantel, managing director of Escalent’s automotive and mobility practice. “With reputations for transforming insights into action and decades of combined experience, they offer our clients an ever clearer and more confident path forward.”

Bankes joins Escalent as vice president of its commercial vehicle and fleet advisory solutions. As part of the newly formed fleet advisory practice, Bankes leverages his background with heavy commercial vehicles, aftermarket, OE suppliers, and OEMs to guide clients on critical topics impacting the commercial vehicle and fleet sector, including electrification, the competitive landscape, and market share. He brings substantial industry experience to the role, with extensive time spent at Michelin Tire Companies, AT&T and IHS.

Hall joins the firm as vice president of commercial vehicle and fleet research solutions. He leads the fleet research team, pairing robust, award-winning market research techniques with industry expertise to paint a unique picture for clients navigating the marketplace. Prior to joining Escalent, Hall was a vice president at AutoPacific, where he was recognized as an Insight250 Global Innovator and Leader by ESOMAR in 2021.

Clarke rejoins Escalent as vice president with the automotive and mobility practice. Focused on the connected vehicle and emerging technologies landscape, Clarke works with clients to help them understand product and commercialization opportunities as well as craft winning solutions. In his role, he leverages global automotive experience across 60 countries. Recently, Clarke held a leadership position at Alida in North America, where he also oversaw the company’s Asian and Greater China business.

To learn how Escalent’s growing automotive research and advisory practice can help you, visit escalent.co .

About Escalent

Escalent is an award-winning advisory firm that helps clients understand human and market behaviors to navigate disruption and business transformation. As catalysts of progress for more than 40 years, our strategies guide the world’s leading brands. We accelerate growth by creating a seamless flow between primary, secondary, syndicated, and internal business data, providing consulting and advisory services from insights through implementation. Based on a profound understanding of what drives human beings and markets, we identify actions that build brands, enhance customer experiences, inspire product innovation and boost business productivity. Visit escalent.co to see how we are helping shape the brands that are reshaping the world.

