Automated External Defibrillator (AED) Market Growth Forecasts: A $ 1.1 Billion Market in 2027, with CAGR of 8 %

Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Automated External Defibrillator (AED) market.

Some of our key findings from the research are as follows:

Automated defibrillators are devices that automatically analyze the heart rhythm and incase of any problem detected it responds by delivering an electric shock to restore a normal heart rhythm. It has a small size and is easy to use, due to which AEDs are connected in many settings (such as hospitals and airports), and play a key role in expanding the number of opportunities for life-saving defibrillation. FDA does not intend to enforce compliance with the February 3, 2020, deadline for necessary AED accessories until February 3, 2022 to allow health care facilities time to transition to FDA-approved AEDs. Therefore, if a PMA is not filed by February 3, 2022, the manufacturer must cease marketing their accessories. This marketing deadline includes necessary AED accessories that are labeled for AEDs that are not FDA-approved.

Key Market Key Players:

During our course of research, we have studied the key market players around the globe along with some prominent local players. We made a detailed list of the all the available players that we could find through our research and have included those mentioned below in our list:

ST. Jude Medical(Abbott Inc.), Cardiac Science Corporation, Biotronik Se & Co.KG, Medtronic, Inc, Sorin Group, Koninklijke Philips NV, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Zoll Medical Corporation, Physio-Control, Inc, Boston Scientific Corporation, and others

New and Latest market trends:

Abbott has announced it has received CE Mark for the new Gallant™ implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) and cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillator (CRT-D) devices, bringing the most advanced heart rhythm management capabilities along with a new set of benefits to people in Europe with abnormal heart rhythms and heart failure. Wearable cardioverter defibrillators are wearable devices which are capable of administering electrical shock to the heart for preventing sudden cardiac death (SDC). Boston Scientific Corporation has initiated the MODULAR ATP clinical trial to evaluate the safety, performance and effectiveness of the mCRM™ Modular Therapy System. The mCRM System consists of two cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices intended to work together to coordinate therapy: the EMBLEM™ MRI Subcutaneous Implantable Defibrillator (S-ICD) System and the EMPOWER™ Modular Pacing System (MPS), which is designed to be the first leadless pacemaker capable of delivering both bradycardia pacing support and antitachycardia pacing (ATP).

Recent Market Developments:

ZOLL Medical Corporation, an Asahi Kasei Group Company that manufactures medical devices and related software solutions, has confirmed that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Cardiac Science® Corporation, a leading provider of automated external defibrillators (AEDs), related services, and accessories. Royal Philips, a global leader in health technology, has announced that the Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH) of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted premarket approval (PMA) for the company’s HeartStart FR3 [1] and HeartStart FRx [2] automated external defibrillators (AEDs), and their supporting accessories, including batteries and pads. Boston Scientific Corporation has announced the launch and first U.S. implant of its line of Extended Longevity (EL) implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICD), including DYNAGEN™ EL and INOGEN™ EL device models. The first EL ICD was implanted at The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) ZOLL Medical Corporation (ZOLL), an Asahi Kasei company, has acquired Respicardia, Inc. (Respicardia), a U.S. medical equipment company which manufactures and sells the remedē® System, an implantable neurostimulator device for the treatment of central sleep apnea (CSA). The acquisition process was completed on April 9, 2021 (U.S. Eastern time).

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes Details Base Year 2021 Historic Data 2019-2020 Forecast Period 2022-2027 Regional Scope Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa By Type Semi-Automated External Defibrillator

Fully- Automated External Defibrillator By Deployment Hospitals Fire Fighting

Public Access

Home

Training

Others CAGR 8% Customization Scope 15% Free Customization Delivery Format PDF and Excel through Email

Regional Analysis:

- North America accounted for the main market share of 39% in 2021 on account of the growing geriatric population, technological advancements, key market companies in the market, and the launch of new products. As per the report of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention published in September 2021, about 6,59,000 people in the United States die from heart diseases every year, and around 8,05,000 people have a heart attack every year. The increasing occurrence of heart attacks in the United States is augmenting the market's expansion. Huge venture in healthcare and the adoption of innovative technologies in the healthcare domain fuelled the market growth. - The US automated external defibrillators market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the high burden and increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, new product launches, and the emerging number of key market players in the region.

Market Segment Analysis

- Philips Healthcare provides its clients with a wide range of cardiovascular solutions. The company is a pioneer in the development of treatments for sudden cardiac arrest - Stryker's Physio-Control Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells defibrillators and cardiopulmonary resuscitation assist devices. - Fully-automated external defibrillators are expected to be widely used by a variety of healthcare institutions. The main reason for growth is the delivery of high amplitude current impulses to restore normal heart function - Semi-automatic defibrillators, on the other hand, will account for a sizable portion of the market. The ease of use provided by clear voice prompts is a major factor in the popularity of semi-automatic defibrillators

