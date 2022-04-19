Choise.com Successfully Closes $1.5M Token Sale Rounds

London, UK, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Choise.com, the world’s first MetaFi platform which reduces blockchain commissions up to 50 times and unlocks high yield DeFi to 100 million CeFi users, has successfully closed three token sale rounds with 100% of its tokens sold.

Successful sales show that interest in the Choise.com project and its CHO token is very high. The team aims to create the first-ever MetaFi ecosystem thus bringing the most tweeted crypto trend to life.

To date, there have been over 9.75 million CHO tokens sold worth $1.5 million thanks to the success of sale rounds held on the Crypterium’s home launchpad as well as SolRazr, OccamRazer, and Bitbns launchpad. The funds will go toward additional software development and marketing efforts regarding Choise.com, in an attempt to attract more customers and provide liquidity.

CHO token represents much of Choise.com’s MetaFi vision of the future. MetaFi ecosystem will embody both the CeFi mechanisms already utilized by the existing Crypterium platform and the DeFi mechanisms which are already being developed. The platform is envisioned to enable crypto newbies ease-of-use, and at the same time offer crypto veterans the ability to utilize every crypto mechanism they wish to use — whilst never being forced to use anything else other than Choise.com.

Choise.com’s CHO token offers some of the following benefits:

Passive income via staking;

Entrance into the Charism loyalty program;

On-chain cost compensation;

Voting privileges in terms of the project’s future and new proposals;

Liquidity mining participation;

Entrance into the Ambassador program.

“All IDOs, IEO, Community pre-sale, and sale tokens were sold out for a total amount of $1.5M, indicating a huge demand for CHO. This high demand that we recorded was a result of the work of the professional team with more than 4 years of experience in this field and the community trust in our work. After the completion of all sales, we began to receive requests from our community to organize a number of more sales. I don't exclude the possibility of entering the NFT market in the very near future,” said Choise.com COO Austin Kimm.

