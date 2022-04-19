The Test and Measurement Equipment Market is expected to grow by $ 1.79 bn during 2022-2026 decelerating at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period

New York, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Test and Measurement Equipment Market in APAC 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03546986/?utm_source=GNW

3% during the forecast period. Our report on the test and measurement equipment market in APAC provides a holistic analysis, of market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current regional market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the expansion of telecommunication networks, rise in R and D investments in APAC, and growth in automotive, aerospace, and defense industries.

The test and measurement equipment market in APAC analysis includes product and end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The test and measurement equipment market in APAC is segmented as below:

By Product

• GPTE

• ATE

• WTE

• Calibration

• Others



By End-user

• Electronics

• Communication

• General industry

• A and D

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Japan

• South Korea

• China

• Taiwan

• Rest of APAC



This study identifies the growing popularity of modular T and M equipment as one of the prime reasons driving the test and measurement equipment market in APAC growth during the next few years. Also, automation of laboratory instruments and increasing medical device manufacturing in APAC will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading test and measurement equipment market in the APAC vendors that include Advantest Corp., Agilent Technologies Inc., Anritsu Corp., Bruker Corp., Cohu Inc., EXFO Inc., Fortive Corp., Hitachi Ltd., HORIBA Ltd., Keysight Technologies Inc., National Instruments Corp., Oxford Instruments Plc, Renishaw Plc, Rohde and Schwarz GmbH, and Co. KG, Spirent Communications Plc, Teradyne Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Viavi Solutions Inc., Yokogawa Electric Corp., and NetScout Systems Inc. Also, the test and measurement equipment market in the APAC analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

