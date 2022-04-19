The Global Predictive Analytics Market is expected to grow by $ 17.00 bn during 2022-2026 progressing at a CAGR of 21.36% during the forecast period

New York, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Predictive Analytics Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03334965/?utm_source=GNW

36% during the forecast period. Our report on the predictive analytics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the requirement of advanced analytics for operational efficiency, the growing demand for the detection of fraud and scams, and the adoption of analytics for achieving customer centricity.

The predictive analytics market analysis includes the deployment segment and geographic landscape.



The predictive analytics market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• Cloud-based

• On-premises



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the proliferation of advanced technologies, AI, and IoT as one of the prime reasons driving the predictive analytics market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing adoption of real-time data analytics and generation of native machine data will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on predictive analytics market covers the following areas:

• Predictive analytics market sizing

• Predictive analytics market forecast

• Predictive analytics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading predictive analytics market vendors that include Altair Engineering Inc., Alteryx Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Board International SA, Cloudera Inc., Domo Inc., Fair Isaac Corp., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., KNIME AG, Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., QlikTech international AB, RapidMiner Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Teradata Corp., and Vista Equity Partners Management LLC. Also, the predictive analytics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03334965/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________