Anima Biotech to Present at the 3rd Annual RNA-Targeting Small Molecule Drugs Conference

BERNARDSVILLE, N.J., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anima Biotech, the leader in the discovery of small molecule mRNA drugs and their mechanisms of action by phenotypic screening with AI image analysis, today announced that the company will be presenting at Cambridge Healthtech Institute’s 3rd Annual RNA-Targeting Small Molecule Drugs: Novel Approaches to Modulate RNA Binding, Interactions and Function held virtually and in San Diego, CA from April 20, 2022 to April 21, 2022.



During the conference, Anima Biotech’s Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Iris Alroy, Ph.D. will give a presentation titled, “mRNA Lightning Platform: A novel Platform for the Discovery of Small Molecule mRNA Drugs,” on April 21, 2022 at 2:10 p.m. PT.

The conference on RNA-Targeting Small Molecule Drugs will highlight some of the innovative approaches being pursued to find new small molecule drugs for modulating RNA for therapeutic intervention.

About Anima Biotech

Anima Biotech is advancing mRNA Lightning, a novel platform for the discovery of selective small molecule mRNA drugs and their mechanisms of action. Our differentiated approach combines high scale automated phenotypic screening in live biology with AI mRNA image analysis that elucidates the mechanism of action of active compounds. The high scale automation and integrated technologies in our platform enabled us to develop a broad pipeline across 18 different discovery programs in various therapeutic areas. With our deep expertise in mRNA biology and our technologies to elucidate the mechanism of action, we were able to advance them at unprecedented speed and success rate. Our wholly owned pipeline programs are in Fibrosis (tissue selective Collagen I translation inhibitors, preclinical stage in lung fibrosis and applicable across many fibrotic diseases), Oncology (c-Myc translation inhibitors and mutation agnostic mKRAS translation inhibitors), and Neuroscience (Tau - Alzheimer’s disease and Pain - Nav1.7 translation inhibitors) with additional programs in Repeat Associated Diseases. In addition to our own pipeline, we have established strategic collaborations with Pharma in partnered programs including our large-scale collaborations with Lilly and Takeda Pharmaceuticals. Our science was further validated with seven patents, 15 peer reviewed publications and 17 scientific collaborations.

