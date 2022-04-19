Mexico Construction Equipment market sales are expected to growing at a CAGR of 5.51% during 2022-2028

New York, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mexico Construction Equipment Market - Strategic Assessment & Forecast 2022 -2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06268711/?utm_source=GNW

51% during 2022-2028.



The report considers the present scenario of the Mexico construction equipment market and market dynamics for the forecast period 2022?2028. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the volume and value sales with a segment analysis of the UAE construction equipment market.

Strategic Position of Mexico Attracting Investments

Mexico is the second-largest economy in the Latin American region after Brazil. The country is located close to major economies such as the US and Europe. The US is the biggest trade partner of Mexico.



The country has 13 free trade agreements with 50 countries including the US and the European Union which support smooth business activities in the nation.



REPORT INCLUDES MARKET SIZE OF FOLLOWING SEGMENTS



Market Segmentation by Type



Earthmoving Equipment:



• Excavator

• Backhoe Loaders

• Motor Graders

• Other Earthmoving Equipment



Road Construction Equipment

• Road Rollers

• Asphalt Pavers



Material Handling Equipment

• Crane

• Forklift & Telescopic Handlers

• Aerial Platforms (Articulated Boom Lifts, Telescopic Boom lifts, Scissor lifts)



Market Segmentation by End Users



• Construction

• Manufacturing

• Mining

• Others



VENDOR LANDSCAPE



• The key players in the Mexico construction equipment market are Komatsu Mexico, Caterpillar Mexico, Hyundai Construction Equipment, Hitachi Construction Equipment, XCMG, SANY, JCB, Volvo Construction Equipment & Liebherr.

• Komatsu, XCMG, Caterpillar, & Volvo Construction Equipment are market leaders that accounted for nearly ~72% of the overall construction equipment market share in 2021.



Key Vendors



• Caterpillar

• Komatsu

• Volvo Construction Equipment

• JCB

• Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd. (XCMG)

• SANY

• Hyundai Construction Equipment

• Hitachi Construction Machinery

• Liebherr



Distributors Profiles



• Tracsa

• TMR

• RM Rental Maquinaria

• Ibergruas

• ADCOMA

• Golden equipment company



