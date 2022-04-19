StaffDNA and LiquidAgents Healthcare continue growth plans with key executive team additions

PLANO, Texas, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StaffDNA and LiquidAgents Healthcare, two Plano, Texas-based healthcare staffing organizations, recently added key new hires to their shared executive team. This follows significant financial and employee growth in 2021 and sets the companies on the path for continued expansion as healthcare professionals change how they approach work and their careers coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic.

StaffDNA, a digital marketplace for healthcare careers and the industry’s first total staffing solution, and LiquidAgents Healthcare, the most award-winning healthcare staffing agency with a more traditional recruiter-led approach, announced the additions of James M. Lamb and Andrew Yenne to the executive team. Lamb joins as chief technology officer, having previously served as global chief information officer for Interstate Hotels & Resorts, Hyatt Hotels, and Le Meridien Hotels & Resorts. Yenne brings a successful history of planning and executing marketing strategies across multiple industries to his role as chief marketing officer. He most recently served as senior vice president, director of marketing and communications with Dallas Capital Bank.

“We’re pleased to now have both Jim and Andrew on board, as they will play a critical role in our efforts to digitally transform the healthcare staffing industry,” said Sheldon Arora, CEO of both companies. “Jim’s expertise will be invaluable in making sure our technology remains effective, efficient and forward-thinking. Likewise, Andrew’s fresh perspective and knowledge will propel both brands’ distinct marketing programs during this period of industry change, particularly as we look forward to continued sponsorship opportunities, including StaffDNA’s second year as a chief sponsor for the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl.”

With 30 years' experience of driving innovation in the information technology space, Lamb has ensured that the technology infrastructure of major organizations aligned with emerging trends, all while surpassing tech and financial goals. “At StaffDNA and LiquidAgents, we’re revolutionizing the way healthcare professionals find their next job,” said Lamb. “I’m thrilled for the opportunity to join the team as technology continues to evolve in such a critical industry.”

Yenne has over fifteen years of experience in creating and leading multi-channel marketing strategies for financial institutions such as TBK Bank and Frost Bank. “The staffing industry is changing, bringing more freedom and opportunity for healthcare professionals to take control of their careers,” said Yenne. “Both LiquidAgents and StaffDNA are at the forefront of developing better ways for people to manage their careers. I’m excited about joining the team to increase awareness of our staffing capabilities and offer streamlined end-to-end solutions for the industry as a whole.”

About StaffDNA

Founded by the staffing veterans at LiquidAgents Healthcare, technology leaders and private investors, StaffDNA created a new staffing model that gives professionals complete control to find and manage jobs independently— no recruiters required. StaffDNA is the first digital marketplace that allows healthcare professionals to connect directly with employers and get real-time updates. StaffDNA gives healthcare professionals the freedom to find the jobs they want, while making it easier and more efficient for healthcare facilities to manage their staffing needs. To learn more, visit www.staffdna.com. StaffDNA’s app is available to download in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

About LiquidAgents Healthcare

LiquidAgents Healthcare, the most award-winning healthcare staffing agency, provides clinical staffing solutions to public and private health systems across the U.S. for travel nursing, travel allied and permanent placement. The company provides experienced healthcare professionals, staffing flexibility, industry-leading credentialing methods and dedicated customer support.

LiquidAgents Healthcare is certified by The Joint Commission with a “Gold Seal of Approval,” and is recognized by the National Association of Travel Healthcare Organizations and Staffing Industry Analysts as a trusted leader in the healthcare staffing space. The company consistently ranks among Best Places to Work by Modern Healthcare and Dallas Business Journal. For more information, visit www.liquidagents.com.