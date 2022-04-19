New York, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Philippines Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022–2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06268714/?utm_source=GNW

It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspects of the market.



The Philippines Data Center Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% during 2022-2027.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS



• Philippines has gained traction in data center development over the last few years, owing to factors such as internet adoption driven by COVID-19, increasing popularity of CDNs and gaming, a thriving BPO industry, and a strategic and connected location.

• Manila is the most preferred location by data center operators, with 12 unique third-party data center facilities contributing to over 75% of the existing power capacity in the country. Other upcoming cities include Cebu, Clark, Mindanao, and Laguna, among others.

• In April 2021, the Philippines launched the CREATE Act, with one element being a reduction in corporate income tax from 30% to 25% for companies with a net income of over $95,000, and 20% for MSMEs with a net income of under $95,000 and assets below $1.9 billion.

• Data center operators are partnering with local operators to operate in the Philippines market. In March 2022, ST Telemedia Global Data Centres constituted a joint venture with Globe Telecom and Ayala Corporation for data center development in the country.

• The National Renewable Energy Program (NREP) in the Philippines targets to achieve over 37% of renewable energy by 2030 and over 55% by 2040 in terms of the overall share of power generation.



MARKET ENABLERS



• Cloud Adoption driving Data Center Demand

• Increased Investments in Data Center in Philippines

• Increased Adoption of Artificial Intelligence in Philippines

• Data Localization and Processing Law in Philippines



The report segments data center investment by the following areas:



Market Segmentation by Infrastructure Type



• IT Infrastructure

• Electrical Infrastructure

• Mechanical Infrastructure

• General Construction



Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure



• Server

• Storage Systems

• Network Infrastructure



Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure



• UPS Systems

• Generators

• Transfer Switches and Switchgears

• PDUs

• Other Electrical Infrastructure



Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure



• Cooling Systems

• Rack Cabinets

• Other Mechanical Infrastructure



Market Segmentation by Cooling Systems



• CRAC & CRAH Units

• Chillers

• Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

• Other Cooling Units



Market Segmentation by General Construction



• Building Development

• Installation and Commissioning Services

• Building & Engineering Design

• Physical Security

• DCIM



Market Segmentation by Tier Segments



• Tier I & Tier II

• Tier III

• Tier IV



Market Segmentation by Geography



• Manila

• Other Cities



VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Factors driving the Philippines data center market include the increasing gaming population, a booming Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry, and the increasing popularity of Content Delivery Network (CDN) and online streaming.



IT Infrastructure Providers



• Atos

• Broadcom

• Cisco Systems

• Dell Technologies

• Fujitsu

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

• Huawei Technologies

• IBM

• Lenovo

• NetApp

• Oracle



Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors



• Arup

• Aurecon Group

• Comfac

• Data Center Design Corporation (DCDC)

• First Balfour

• PRONET



Support Infrastructure Providers



• ABB

• Caterpillar

• Cummins

• Cyber Power Systems

• Eaton

• Fuji Electric

• KOHLER

• Legrand

• Mitsubishi Electric

• Rolls-Royce Power Systems

• Schneider Electric

• Vertiv Group



Data Center Investors



• Beeinfotech

• Bitstop Network Services

• Converge ICT Solutions

• DITO Telecommunity

• ePLDT

• Space DC

• YCO Cloud Centers

• Globe Telecom



WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?



• Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and colocation revenue.

• An assessment of the investment in the Philippines by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

• Data center investments in terms of area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

• A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the size of the data center market in the Philippines during the forecast period.

• Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in the Philippines

o Facilities Covered (Existing): 20

o Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 5

o Coverage: 2+ Cities

o Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)

o Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

• Data center colocation market in the Philippines

o Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2027)

o Retail Colocation Pricing

• Classification of the Philippines data center market investments into multiple segments and sub-segments (IT, power, cooling, and general construction services) with sizing and forecast.

• A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

• Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

• A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06268714/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________