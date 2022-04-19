Colorado State University Global Launches Fully Online, “Textbook-Light” Master of Science in Marketing Program

Aurora, Colo., April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) today announced its new Master of Science in Marketing program, featuring an innovative curriculum centered on experiential and collaborative learning, connection with employers, and access to industry-leading marketing tools and resources.

This fully online program, integrating industry best practices and real-world application, prepares students for success in a career where data, decisions, and actions are interconnected. Students will complete course work covering all facets of marketing including strategy, advertising, promotions, sales, digital marketing, analytics, consumer behavior, financial management, and ethics.

“We designed this program with experiential and project-based learning at the forefront. Textbooks and essays are taking a back seat to hands-on projects where students will work in teams, functioning as a ‘mini agency,’ to create a campaign for an employer,” said Dr. Lee Ann Walker, Program Director of Marketing at CSU Global. “With this program, we’re using inventive solutions to create a high impact collaborative experience, but in a completely virtual environment.”

At present, nearly 317,000 individuals are employed in the roles of advertising, promotions, and marketing managers, and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that the number of marketing managers is expected to grow 10% through 2029, faster than the rate of most occupations. To prepare the future workforce of this field, CSU Global students will have access to industry-leading tools such as Canva, HubSpot, and more, allowing them to be career ready by mastering the skills employers look for in their new hires.

Tailored to fit the flexibility and timing needs of the modern working adult learner, the Master of Science in Marketing program can be completed in only 12 months. Graduates of the program will be able to develop integrated marketing solutions for organizations; use data-driven approaches to develop strategies and track results; build innovative campaigns based on consumer buying behaviors and in-depth analysis; create advertising, promotional, and selling strategies that build relationships with customers; demonstrate multichannel communication fluency that engages stakeholders; and evaluate the legal and ethical implications of marketing campaigns.

Enrollment for the Master of Science in Marketing is open now, with classes beginning in July 2022. Please visit CSUGlobal.edu/graduate/masters-degrees/marketing to register.

About Colorado State University Global

Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) offers career-relevant bachelor’s and master’s degree programs for working adults and nontraditional learners. As the first 100% online, fully accredited public university in the United States, CSU Global is focused on student success as its number one priority. Embracing the land grant heritage as part of the Colorado State University System, CSU Global sets the standard for quality and innovation in higher education through its expert faculty who are recognized as industry leaders and trained in working with adults in an online learning environment. CSU Global offers accelerated eight-week courses that start every four weeks. Visit CSUGlobal.edu to learn more.