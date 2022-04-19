PGS ASA: Revisions made to Calling Notice for Annual General Meeting

April 19, 2022: Oslo, Norway, PGS ASA has made minor revisions to Appendices II and V to the Calling Notice for the Annual General Meeting scheduled for April 27, 2022. The further details of the revisions are set forth in the calling notice with revised appendices, which can be downloaded from www.newsweb.no and www.pgs.com . The meeting agenda, proposed resolutions and proxy forms remain unamended.

