Floating Energy Allyance moves 1GW ScotWind development forward with signing of formal option agreement

BW Ideol AS, a global leader in floating offshore wind, as part of the Floating Energy Allyance (FEA) has signed the formal option agreement with Crown Estate Scotland and takes a further step with the development of the 960MW floating offshore wind farm awarded in this January’s ScotWind leasing round.

The option agreement gives FEA the exclusive right to develop a 960 MW project on the NE8 site, located some 75km off Fraserburgh. This project will implement BW Ideol’s proven and high local content technology. This significant milestone allows the consortium to proceed with the environmental studies required for the consent application process.

“We are pleased that the alliance’s development efforts are progressing as planned. Site investigations and environmental studies are some of the imminent major milestones our teams are pursuing before proceeding to the consent application. Engineering work with a particular focus on grid connection moves fast ahead” said Paul de la Guérivière, CEO of BW Ideol.

FEA is a joint venture between BW Ideol, BayWa r.e., a global renewable energy business, and Elicio, an experienced Belgian offshore wind developer. In connection with the signing of the option agreement, FEA has paid the stipulated option fee.

About BW Ideol:

BW Ideol is a leading fully integrated platform in floating offshore wind with more than 10 years of experience from design, execution and development of floating wind projects based on Ideol S.A.'s patented floating offshore wind technology and engineering capabilities. The company has a dual-leg growth strategy as a floater EPCI and maintenance services provider and as a wind farm project developer and co-owner. BW Ideol has two full-scale offshore floating wind turbines in operation in France and Japan, a significant project pipeline, and is supported by BW Offshore's extensive experience from developing and operating offshore energy production systems.