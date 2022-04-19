ALYI Builds On $2 Million EV Contract Reported In 2021 Annual Report Ramping Up 2022 Revenue

Dallas, Texas, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternet Systems, Inc (OTC Pink: ALYI) will publish a detailed shareholder update highlighting the company’s latest developments. The update will come out tomorrow, Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

ALYI recently published its 2021 annual report which included a confirmation of ALYI receiving a $2 million purchase order for electric motorcycles for which a deposit was received, and a first shipment sent before the end of 2021.

From the published ALYI 2021 Annual Report:

“On September 1, 2021, the Company received a $2,000,000 purchase order/agreement for 2,000 electric motorcycles FOB Nairobi, Kenya. These motorcycles are to be delivered over the term of one year in allotments agreed to by both parties. This agreement called for the buyer to advance the first $200,000, which was done. The first allotment was shipped from China in December 2021.”

ALYI is building an EV Ecosystem that includes organic and partner solutions for all aspects of the growing EV transportation system.

The update tomorrow will detail how ALYI is building on the 2021 $2 million revenue contract to ramp up revenue in 2022.

To learn more about ALYI, visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com .