FIBC Market will Register an US$ 11.9 Bn Increase in Revenues between 2022-2032

Companies Profiled In FIBC Market are Grief, Inc., Berry Global Group, Inc., Intertape Polymer Group., Conitex Sonoco, LC Packaging International BV, RDA Bulk Packaging Ltd., Conrop, s.r.o., MANICARDI® srl, J&HM Dickson Ltd., DS SMITH plc, Sokuflex Behälter GmbH, Bulk Containers Europe BV.



DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FIBCs were rugged sheets made up of heavy-duty PVC coated polyester or nylon are combined together to get the shape of containers and lifted using pallets. With increasing demand for low space consuming flexible packaging, these FIBCs paved the way for woven polypropylene bulk bags.

Although FIBCs are primarily used to ship hazardous chemicals only, owing to constant innovations in the structural and design features. According to Future Market Insights, the FIBCs are extensively used in mining, building and construction, food, and agriculture industries.

FIBCs not only offer bulk quantity packaging but also protect and guarantees the shelf life of the products. FIBCs with modified atmospheric packaging (MAP) technology prevents product decay by replacing oxygen with nitrogen in the packaging.

Recently, the use of such containers in the food industry has increased exponentially due to the ability to provide greater protection to the products' shelf lives. Besides this, consumers are more inclined towards hygiene and cleanroom packaging formats.

Request Sample Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14500

Hence, key players and end users are taking extra care to safeguard product from contamination. The UV-protected bags and the FIBCs made up of 100% virgin polypropylene fabric are the best suitable options for the outdoor applications and cleanroom packaging helps to eliminate chances of contamination.

As FIBCs are used to transport hazardous materials, the risk of fire is more during transportation especially in the high temperature regions. Hence, chemical industries transporting explosive materials have high demand for fire retardant bulk bags. The FIBCs produce with PP fabric and fire retarding chemicals ensures optimum fire safety and therefore such FIBCs are in huge demand in the past three years.

A list of Key Players Covered in the FIBC Market are:

Grief

Berry Global Group

Intertape Polymer Group.

Conitex Sonoco

LC Packaging International BV

RDA Bulk Packaging Ltd.

Conrop

s.r.o.

MANICARDI® srl

J&HM Dickson Ltd.

DS SMITH plc

Sokuflex Behälter GmbH

Bulk Containers Europe BV.



Key Takeaways from Global FIBC Market

FIBC with a carrying capacity above 750 kgs is expected to hold major pie of 55% value share.

value share. Q bags with baffles are estimated to increase 1.7x of the current market value, by next decade.

of the current market value, by next decade. In terms of end use, chemicals & fertilizers segment is estimated to dominate the FIBC industry, registering CAGR of 5.8% in the global market.

in the global market. During the projected period, the U.S. FIBC market is expected to rise significantly.

During the forecast period, the Indian FIBC market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% until 2032.



Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/fibc-market

“Integration of smart technologies in the FIBCs is setting new sales benchmarks in the global market. MAP, UV resistant, fire-resistant, and data retrieval technologies based FIBCs are creating boom in the market. To capitalize on this trend, manufacturers are targeting e-commerce and food industries.” – Says FMI Analyst

Growth Drivers & Challenges of Global FIBC Market

One of the primary factors driving the growth is rapid industrialization around the world. FIBCs are rapidly being used by chemical and agriculture product makers to transport grains, rice, potatoes, cereals, and liquid chemicals.

Construction supplies such as carbon black, steel, alloys, minerals, cement, and sand are also stored and transported in these bags. Furthermore, rising environmental concerns, as well as increased demand for lightweight, biodegradable, bulk packaging materials for pharmaceutical products is driving market expansion.

Pharma-grade FIBC is used to store and prevent contamination of a variety of medical items. Product advancements, such as the development of FIBC variations as hygiene packaging solutions, are contributing to this rise.

Customization before Buying, Visit: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14500

Global FIBC Market by Category

By Packaging Type:

Q-bags

Baffle Bags

Circular Bags

6-panel

Others



By Capacity:

Upto 250 Kg

250 kgs - 750 Kgs

Above 750 Kgs



By End User:

Building & Construction

Chemicals & Fertilizers

Food Products & Agriculture

Pharmaceuticals Products

Mining



To buy this Report Visit: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14500

Table Of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

4. Global Flexible IBC (FIBC's) Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Packaging Type

4.1. Introduction / Key Findings

4.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Units) Analysis By Packaging Type, 2015-2021

4.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Units) Analysis and Forecast By Packaging Type, 2022-2032

4.3.1. Q-bags

4.3.2. Baffle Bags

TOC Continued…!

Speak to our Research Expert:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14500

Have a Look at Related Research Reports:

Rigid Boxes Market : The global rigid boxes market is estimated to project growth at a CAGR of nearly 5% to 6% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

Spray Covers Market : The global spray covers market size is expected to reach US$ 2.5 Billion in 2022 and US$ 6.8 Billion in 2032. It is likely to exhibit an astonishing growth at a CAGR of 3.5% in the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Spigot End Cap Market : The spigot end cap market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, up from US$ 35.27 Bn in 2022 to reach a valuation of US$ 66.21 Bn by 2032.

Hot Melt Adhesive Tapes Market : The hot melt adhesive tapes market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, up from US$ 18.88 Bn in 2022 to reach a valuation of US$ 36.46 Bn by 2032.

ESD Stackable Boxes Market : The global electrostatic discharge (ESD) stackable boxes market is estimated to showcase growth at a robust CAGR of around 7% to 8% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

Unit No: 1602-006

Jumeirah Bay 2

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A

Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Dubai

United Arab Emirates