50% of Brushless DC Motors Revenue to be yielded by Electricity Generation Applications, Fact.MR Forecasts

United States, Rockville, MD , April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent study published by Fact.MR estimates the global brushless DC motor market to flourish at a 6.3% value CAGR from 2022-2032. As per the report, the market is poised to be valued at US$ 35 Billion by the end of the said forecast period. By 2022, the market is likely to reach a valuation of US$ 19 Billion. Brushless DC motors are in high demand due to consumer desire for expanded functionality in automobile items such as motorized seats.



From 2015 to 2021, the market flourished at a 5% value CAGR, closing n at a value of US$ 18 Billion. Rising emphasis on fuel efficiency and the adoption of new energy options, as well as tight carbon emission restrictions, are driving up demand for brushless DC motors.

By enhancing energy efficiency and operating speed, these motors help to improve product performance. During the projected period, the worldwide brushless DC motors market would more than double (2022-2032). Brushless DC motors' quick reaction, along with improved motor longevity, makes them an attractive alternative to traditional equivalents.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Demand for Brushless DC Motors "

96 Tables and

194 Figures

170 Pages

Get Sample PDF of this report at:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4679

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The motor vehicle end-use category accounts for the greatest market value share, accounting for more than 27% of total demand

Industry machinery has the second highest market value share, increasing at a CAGR of 6%

The electricity sector contributes for a whopping 50% of overall market value.

U.S to emerge as an opportunistic market, generating 37% of total market revenue in 2022

China to account for nearly half of the global brushless DC motors market demand





“The increasing sales of automobiles with technological features such as motorized seats, adjustable mirrors, and sunroof systems are boosting market growth”, says a Fact.MR Analyst.

To learn more about Sales of 0-750 Watts Power Brushless DC Motors, you can get in touch with our Analyst at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=4679

Competitive Landscape

The market is highly fragmented, with the top firms accounting for an estimated 30% of total sales. These main players are concentrating their efforts on mergers and acquisitions in order to broaden and diversify their product offerings. Companies are also offering retrofitting solutions for older items. The major players compete on the basis of product pricing, certification, and conformity with many organizations. Some of the major players in the worldwide brushless DC (BLDC) motor industry are:

ABB Ltd.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

Ametek Inc.

Baldor Electric Company Inc.

Johnson Electric

Nidec Motor Corporation

North American Electric Inc.

Regal Beloit Corporation

Schneider Electric

Siemens

TECO Electric & Machinery Co. Ltd.





To understand how our report can bring difference to your business strategy, Purchase a copy of Production of brushless DC motors Demand report at

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4679

Key Segments Covered in the Brushless DC Motors Industry Report

Brushless DC Motors by Power 0 -750 Watts 750 Watts to 3 kW 3 kW - 75 kW Above 75 kW

Brushless DC Motors by End User Industrial Machinery Motor Vehicles Safety Comfort Performance HVAC Equipment Aerospace & Transportation Household Appliances Others

Brushless DC Motors by Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



Get Customization on this Brushless DC motors for motorcycles for Specific Research Solutions at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4679

More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global brushless DC motors market, presenting forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032 and historical analysis from 2015 to 2021.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of power (0 -750 Watts, 750 Watts to 3 kW, 3 kW - 75 kW and Above 75 kW), and end user (industrial machinery, motor vehicles, safety, comfort, performance, HVAC equipment, aerospace & transportation, household appliances and others) across six major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania and Middle East & Africa).

About the Industrial Division at Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned Industrial team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analyzed the automotive industry across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Reach out to explore how we can help.

Check out more studies related to Industrial Goods Industry, conducted by Fact.MR:

Which Key Market Trends are Driving Demand for Industrial Ventilation Fans? - Opportunity for high profits in any industry attracts new manufacturers towards it. The market for industrial ventilation fans represents huge profits, and many new industrial fan manufacturers are likely to enter the market.

What are the Limitations for the Growth of Global Grow Light Market Players? - As the majority of farm producers in the world are traditional farmers, so they lack proper knowledge about the use of plant Light for better yields. Moreover, a major portion of farmers also belongs to lower-income categories, which makes it difficult for manufacturing companies to penetrate the market for led grow lights at high prices.

Sales Analysis of Incident and Emergency Management Market for 2022 to 2032 - Explosive assaults, chemical attacks, toxic industrial chemical/material attacks, traditional war agents, biological attacks, local attacks, pandemic attacks, radiological attacks, and nuclear strikes are all examples of terrorist attacks.

What are the Potential Restraints Limiting Shank Hook Sales? - Technological advancements such as automatic lifting hooks, which can be used as a substitute for shank hooks, are expected to have a negative impact on the sales of shank hooks during the forecast period.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583