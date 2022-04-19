VLTA, LCID & EMBK Class Action Reminders: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Top Class Action Firm, Reminds Investors to Contact the Firm and Actively Participate

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA)

Class Period: August 2, 2021 - March 28, 2022

Deadline: May 28, 2022

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Volta had improperly accounted for restricted stock units issued in connection with the Business Combination; (2) that, as a result, the Company had understated its net loss for third quarter 2021; (3) that there were material weaknesses in the Company’s internal control over financial reporting that resulted in a material error; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company would restate its financial statements; (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Legacy Volta’s founders would imminently exit the Company; (6) that, as a result, the Company’s financial results would be adversely impacted; and (7) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID)

Class Period: November 15, 2021 - February 28, 2022

Deadline: May 31, 2022

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, about the Company's business and operations. Specifically, Defendants overstated Lucid's production capabilities while concealing that "extraordinary supply chain and logistics challenges" were hampering the Company's operations from the start of the Class Period. The complaint continues to allege that as a result of Defendants' wrongful acts and omissions, and the significant decline in the market value of the Company's common stock, Plaintiff and other members of the Class have suffered significant damages.

Embark Technology, Inc. f/k/a Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II

(NASDAQ: EMBK; EMBKW; NGAB.U; NGAB; NGAB WS)

Class Period: January 12, 2021 - January 5, 2022

Deadline: May 31, 2022

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company had performed inadequate due diligence into Legacy Embark; (ii) Legacy Embark and the Company following the Business Combination held no patents and an insignificant amount of test trucks; (iii) accordingly, the Company had overstated its operational and technological capabilities; (iv) as a result of all the foregoing, the Company had overstated the business and financial prospects of the Company post-Business Combination; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

