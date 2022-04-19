The global central vacuum systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.49%.

New York, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Central Vacuum Systems Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05893057/?utm_source=GNW

MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND TRENDS



• Rising Adoption of Green Technologies

• Importance Of Central Vacuum Systems in Healthcare Facilities

• Enhancing Functionalities of Central Vacuum Systems



GLOBAL CENTRAL VACUUM SYSTEMS SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS



• The global central vacuum systems market is segmented by installation, capacity, type, end-user, and geography.

• Ground mounted central vacuum systems accounted for the highest share compared to wall mounted, as these have high suction power and can run for longer time.



Segmentation by Installation



• Ground Mounted

• Wall Mounted



Segmentation by Capacity



• Less than 3,000 SQ. FT

• 3,000 TO 6,000 SQ. FT

• More than 6,000 SQ. FT



Segmentation by Type

• Bagless

• Bag



Segmentation by End-User

• Non-Residential

o Industrial

o Hospitality

o Healthcare

o Commercial

o Others

• Residential



VENDOR ANALYSIS

The vendors in the global central vacuum systems market have monopolistic competition. The industry also witnessed major acquisitions among key players such as Cyclovac and Hyaden, acquired by the leading industry player, Trovac Industries.



Key Vendors



• Trovac Industries

• Drainvac

• Nuera Air

• Nilfisk Group

• Busch



Other Prominent Vendors



• AirVac Luft & Vacuumteknik

• ALFAVAC Central Vacuum Systems

• Allaway Oy

• Allegro Central Vacuum Systems

• Altomech

• American Vacuum Company

• Aqua-Air

• AutoVac

• Becker Pumps

• BGS General

• Broan-NuTone

• BVC EBS Distribution

• CentralVac International

• Crossvac Central Vacuum Systems

• Delfin

• Dint-Tech Control

• Disan

• DU-PUY

• Dynavac

• Elek Trends Productions NV

• Gary’s VACUFLO

• Halton Group

• Homevac Technologies

• H-P Products

• Johnny Vac

• Lindsay Manufacturing

• ME Universal Engineering & Trading

• Medikar

• Nadair

• National Turbine

• Ness Corporation

• Powerex

• Prolux

• Republic Manufacturing

• RGS Vacuum Systems

• RhinoVac

• Ruwac USA

• Santoni Electric

• Soliroc Metal

• Techtronic Industries

• Toshniwal

• VAC-U-MAX



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

Non-residential spaces that include commercial, industrial, hospitality, and healthcare areas is driving the demand for central vacuum systems more than the residential spaces.



Europe is dominating the global central vacuum systems market due to the wide presence of well-established manufacturers and the growing need to improve the indoor air quality.



Segmentation by Geography



• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Netherlands

o Greece

o Switzerland

o Denmark

• North America

o US

o Canada

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o India

o Thailand

o Malaysia

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

o Chile

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Turkey

o South Africa

o Kuwait



THE REPORT INCLUDES:



1. The analysis of the global Central Vacuum Systems market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2022-2027.

2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the global Central Vacuum Systems market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the Central Vacuum Systems market.

5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and critical market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

