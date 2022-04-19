CamScanner launches portrait enhancement feature, brings old and damaged photos back to life

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Scanning app giant CamScanner has launched a major update to their app, in the form of their new ‘Portrait enhancement’ feature. The long-awaited upgrade enables users to bring their old, low quality and damaged photos back to life through a variety of enhancement and colorization features. The new functionality was made globally available April 18th on the CamScanner app for iOS and Android.

Breathing new life into old photos

With ‘Portrait enhancement,’ users can see their old, blurry or damaged photos in a whole new light, reviving memories in a way that they haven’t experienced before. Among its capabilities, ‘Portrait enhancement’ can:

Enhance and add definition to portraits

Automatically detect and repair scratches

Complement facial details and enhance skin texture

Lossless enlargement of small sized photos (2x or 4x)

And colorize black and white photos



The new update also gives users peace of mind knowing their old photos can now be kept safe and accessible from anywhere.

Upon installing or updating the app, users can access the new feature by first tapping the camera icon then scrolling to the ‘Portrait enhancement’ tab. There, they can upload or take a photo, confirm the cropping range, then tap to start repairing. Once it has finished repairing CamScanner will send a preview, where users can move the slider to compare the new, repaired photo with the old photo. If satisfied with the results they can then save the colorized and restored photo. Users of the free version of CamScanner will be allowed 10 trial scans with full feature availability, while premium accounts will have unlimited access.

An extension of CamScanner’s image processing technology



CamScanner has long known for its robust scanning, text extraction and image processing capabilities. With the addition of its ‘Portrait enhancement’ feature, CamScanner has continued to build upon its foundation of technological innovation.

First released in 2011, CamScanner is a mobile application that allows iOS and Android devices to scan images and documents. The app comes with deep editing capabilities, allowing users to extract text, make annotations, and add watermarks or signatures on their documents, while supporting a variety of conversions between file formats. With its latest ‘Photo Restoration’ feature, CamScanner continues in its commitment to making peoples’ lives easier through technology. Download the CamScanner app at the Apple App Store (https://apps.apple.com/us/app/camscanner-pdf-scanner-app/id388627783) or Google Play Store (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.intsig.camscanner&hl=en_US&gl=US).

