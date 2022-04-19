The global data center fire detection and suppression market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.20%.

New York, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Data Center Fire Detection and Suppression Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05997461/?utm_source=GNW

20%.



Key Market Highlights:



• According to the Uptime Institute, between 2016 and 2020, there were 13 instances of publicly reported data center outages caused due to fires. The cost of an outage can lead to a loss of USD 5,000-USD 7,000 per minute for an operator, highlighting the requirement for robust fire safety equipment.

• Gas-based fire suppression systems, using inert gas or clean agent suppression systems, are increasingly being adopted by data center operators in server rooms, and constitute over 80% of the overall market for fire suppression systems.

• Industry standards under the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA 10, NFPA 25, and NFPA 75, among others) set guidelines for data center fire detection and suppression. For instance, the NFPA 25 standard is used for the inspection, testing, and maintenance of the fire suppression system using water as a fire extinguishant.

• A majority of center operators, especially hyperscale operators, are deploying Very Early Smoke Detection Apparatus (VESDA) in data centers. For instance, DataPro Moscow One data center facilities installed VESDA and HFC 227 fire extinguishants for fire suppression in the facility.

• Regions such as the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America will be the major areas of opportunity for vendors supplying fire detection and suppression equipment, such as Carrier, Minimax, and SEVO Systems, among others, owing to a rapidly evolving data center market.



MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND TRENDS



• Rising Popularity of Gaseous Fire Suppression Systems

• Rising Demand for Edge Data Centers

• Innovation in Fire Suppression Systems



DATA CENTER FIRE DETECTION AND SUPPRESSION MARKET SEGMENTATION

Segmentation by Fire Safety Systems



• Fire Detection

• Fire Suppression



Segmentation by Deployment Locations



• Technical Space/Room Level

• Other Space/Building Level



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

In 2021, North America had the highest market share of around 45% in the global fire safety market, followed by APAC and Western Europe, with increasing hyperscale and colocation activity being witnessed in these locations



Segmentation by Geography



• North America

o US

o Canada



• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America



• Western Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Netherlands

o Ireland

o Other Western European Countries



• Nordics

o Sweden

o Norway

o Denmark

o Finland & Iceland



• Central & Eastern Europe

o Russia & Czech Republic

o Poland & Austria

o Other Central and Eastern European countries



• Middle East

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o Turkey

o Israel

o Other Middle Eastern Countries



• Africa

o South Africa

o Kenya

o Nigeria

o Other African Countries



• APAC

o China

o Hong Kong

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Japan

o India

o Rest Of APAC

o Singapore

o Malaysia

o Thailand

o Philippines

o Vietnam

o Other Southeast Asian Countries



COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS



Fire safety systems vendors are offering innovative solutions and tailoring products based on certain types of spaces, such as larger data halls, or facilities dealing with high-performance computing workloads. For instance, HYGOOD Acoustic Nozzle is a UL performance verified fire suppression solution designed for noise-sensitive data centers.



Prominent Vendors



• Advanced Safety Systems Integrators

• Automatic

• AVA PREVENT

• Cannon Fire

• Carrier

• Danfoss Fire

• Encore Fire Protection

• Fike

• Fireboy-Xintex

• Halma

• Hochiki Europe

• Honeywell

• inControl Systems

• Johnson Controls

• Minimax

• Pro Delta Fire Safety Systems (DELTA)

• Robert Bosch

• Securiton

• SEVO Systems

• Siemens

• Smith & Sharks (India)

• STANG KOREA

• Sterling Safety Systems (Hyfire)

• The Chemours Company

• Torvac Solutions

• WAGNER Group



THE REPORT INCLUDES:



1. The analysis of the global Data Center Fire Detection And Suppression market provides market size and growth rate for the forecast period 2022-2027.

2. It offers comprehensive insights into current industry trends, trend forecast, and growth drivers about the global Data Center Fire Detection And Suppression market.

3. The report provides the latest analysis of market share, growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

4. It offers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the Data Center Fire Detection And Suppression market.

5. The report offers a detailed overview of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and critical market strategies to gain competitive advantage.

