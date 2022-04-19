SophieGrace, the Calgary based direct-to-consumer womenswear brand, teams up with FrontFundr to launch an equity raise to support their growth trajectory

CALGARY, Alberta, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a focus on comfortable and elegant work basics, SophieGrace, a Calgary based brand is launching an equity raise with the Canadian crowdfunding platform FrontFundr in order to supercharge their growth plans and meet customer demand.



Launched 2 years ago just as the pandemic unfolded, SophieGrace’s comfortable workwear options proved to be a hit with many female executives across North America. With over 60% of their production now in Canada, SophieGrace is securing funding in order to meet ongoing customer demand, continue the development of proprietary fabrics and continue to drive onshoring of production.

Founder and CEO, Emma May, equates SophieGrace’s success to highly-engaged customers and views FrontFundr as an opportunity to thank them for their dedication.



“By using the FrontFundr Platform, SophieGrace is able to access at scale the market that understands and loves our product and values,” says May. “Raising capital for brands that service women in the traditionally male dominated arena of venture finance can be difficult as the decision makers often don’t understand the value proposition of the company. But our customers get it. And their support and loyalty is why we need to access capital. So why would we not make them our partners in this process?”



Details of the offering can be found in the Offering Document at FrontFundr.com/SophieGrace. This communication is for informational purposes only. Canadians can invest from as little as $500. To learn more please visit FrontFundr.com/SophieGrace.

About SophieGrace

Founded in 2019, SophieGrace is a womenswear brand that designs, manufactures and distributes elegant and comfortable mix and match basics for the modern woman. To learn more, visit www.SophieGrace.ca and follow @SophieGraceShop on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest and Tiktok and follow @ShopSophieGrace on Twitter.

